Bridgerton hunk Jonathan Bailey has been voted as one of People’s sexiest men alive.

Ahead of announcing its choice for this year’s sexiest man alive on 12 November, People asked its readers to vote – and 350,000 responded. Among random categories such as, makes Brat look sexiest, and sexiest handy man, was one section that seemed tailor-made for Bailey.

The British actor was joined by fellow Wicked stars Taye Diggs, Joey McIntyre and Aaron Tveit in the “sexiest Fiyero” category, with all four having played some variation of Elphaba’s significant other.

Bailey is starring alongside Cynthia Erivo, as Elphaba, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming blockbuster adaptation and – no surprise to anyone at PinkNews – won the category.

Sexy Jonathan Bailey impressed the magazine’s readers. (Universal Pictures)

Of all the stars nominated, Bailey was the only queer celebrity to win.

Other scorching hot stars to top the polls included Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi, who was named sexiest new heartthrob, Harry Styles, who claimed the sexiest musician title, and The Batman’s Robert Pattinson, as the sexiest first-time dad.

Jacob Elordi was named sexiest new heartthrob. (Getty)

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason, were named sexiest podcast host, while The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White paraded the sexiest tattoos.

Joe Jonas who was commended for “making Brat look sexiest”, whatever that means.

Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey was named People’s sexiest man alive last year, and, earlier this year, one dating site pronounced former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson the UK’s sexiest man.

