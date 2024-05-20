In a surprising turn of events, Jeremy Clarkson has been named the sexiest man in the UK in 2024 for the second year in a row.

This year brought with it some unforgettable explicit pop culture references, like that Saltburn bathtub scene, and Challengers‘ homoeroticism and polyamorous moments. But it’s the 64-year-old presenter who won the coveted 2024 title of UK’s Sexiest Man.

Clarkson, who has often come under fire for homophobic comments, beat fellow British contenders like Tom Holland, Prince William, Idris Elba, and Cillian Murphy (who is actually Irish) in the fan poll, conducted by married dating site Illicit Encounters.

The former Top Gear co-host, who was fired from the series in 2015 after allegedly punching a producer, garnered an impressive nine out of 10 points in the survey.

Following along in second place is Spider-Man’s Tom Holland, who is currently starring as Romeo in the West End production of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The 27-year-old actor and boyfriend of Zendaya earned eight points in the survey, while Prince William earned third place.

The site’s annual Sexiest Man poll saw 2,000 women voting for who they think the UK’s sexiest man is out of 50 contenders of the past year’s most pop-culture-worthy names. Each celebrity was scored 1-10, with 10 being the highest ranking, based on their “sexiness”.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationships expert for Illicit Encounters, said of the presenter’s win: “Clarkson and his farm is a bit like Noah’s ark and just like the animals in that story, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has come in twos.

“We all know about his brash persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squat has shown he can tug at heartstrings too – and clearly his famer look continues to set hearts racing.

“Just like last year’s poll, we knew providing our members with a list of 50 famous names and asking them to score them on their ‘sexiness’ would throw up some surprises – we’re not putting it past Clarkson to go for the three-peat next year!”