Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey sends gay fans into a frenzy in leather

Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey has sent gay fans into a frenzy after sharing photos of himself in leather trousers with a large belt left undone.

The Bridgerton star, who won an award after raising thousands of pounds for an LGBTQ+ charity in September, rocked his leather trousers while supporting designer brand Loewe, on Wednesday (9 October).

Loewe hosted a party to honour the 30th anniversary of Studio Voltaire, a not-for-profit arts organisation in Clapham, South London. But it was Bailey’s wicked outfit that stole the show.

He paired the trousers, which demanded attention thanks to the unbuckled belt, with a grey cable-knit sweater and patent boots, creating a look that was simple yet sultry. Similar Loewe leather pants sell for more than £3,000 (close to $4,000).

Comments under the photos prove the Fellow Travelers star has a hold on the gay community.

For some reason, Jonathan Bailey stole the show. (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LOEWE)





“Omg, daddy, can you throw me on to that bed,” one fan, who has bought tickets to see him in Wicked, wrote.

Another joked: “The D so big the belt won’t buckle.”

Others were left screaming at the sight.

“Need him in every send of the wold,” someone commented, while another said: “There is no reason for him to be so damn sexy.”

Bailey’s look seems to have been a good advert, because at least one fan has decided they need the trousers too.

