Grey’s Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey has been named the “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2023 by People magazine, and divided the internet in the process.

The 57-year-old actor and certified heartthrob is best known for playing neurosurgeon Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy on and off between 2005 and 2021.

On last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! (7 November), host Kimmel encouraged audience members to guess who had been named 2023’s “Sexiest Man Alive”, with some guessing Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

However, after Kimmell suggested that the mystery man had starred in “one of the most popular television series of all time,” one audience member guessed Dempsey.

Speaking to People, the actor and autoracer said that he was “glad it’s happening at this point of his life”.

“It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive,” he explained.

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid.

“I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

Who is Patrick Dempsey?

Patrick Dempsey might be best known for his role as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy, but his acting career actually began back in 1985.

His first role was an uncredited one in sci-fi horror film The Stuff, but he has since expanded his film work massively, having starred in the two Disney Enchanted films.

He’s also starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in the 2002 box office hit Sweet Home Alabama, 2008’s Made of Honor, horror favourite Scream 3, and the third Bridget Jones’ Diary film, Bridget Jones’s Baby.

On TV, he’s appeared in hit shows including Will & Grace, Devils, and Phineas and Ferb. He’s received three People’s Choice Awards for his time on Grey’s Anatomy.

Dempsey is also an autoracer, having competed in professional–amateur contests including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

How have fans reacted to Patrick Dempsey being named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2023?

Patrick Dempsey being named “Sexiest Man Alive” has seemingly split the internet into three camps – those who think Dempsey’s accolade is about time, those who think it should have gone to someone else, and those who are seemingly too young to know who Patrick Dempsey is.

i actually won’t stand for this patrick dempsey hate because let’s not act like this isn’t one of the finest men that has graced gods green earth pic.twitter.com/1L5X45wiiM — ⋆⁎ ⋆ sky ⋆⁎ ⋆ (@gretafilms) November 8, 2023

PATRICK DEMPSEY 2023 SEXIEST MAN ALIVE IS EVERYTHING TO ME! pic.twitter.com/wXdXnsdPJv — tay ✞ (@atinyfilms) November 8, 2023

Pedro Pascal deserved this https://t.co/TkcYHtHv1m — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 8, 2023

People on social media has named Henry Cavill ‘the Sexiest Man EVER’ https://t.co/0YK5nXAqcl pic.twitter.com/Dzo7d5ihnd — Kikky (@kikkydoll) November 8, 2023

am i the only who agree that patrick dempsey is one of the hottest man alive? — ⋆*ava౨ৎ (@harrysbabygirII) November 8, 2023

Who the fuck is Patrick Dempsey https://t.co/6GIjHSMsKe — Steve 🎥 Supports SAG•AFTRA (@SteveRogers1943) November 8, 2023

“Patrick Dempsey renaissance on its way. There’s a reason Shonda (Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy creator) immediately came up with the nickname “McDreamy” when she saw him,” wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter.

“I actually won’t stand for this Patrick Dempsey hate because let’s not act like this isn’t one of the finest men that has graced God’s green earth,” a second gushed.

“He’s a gorjus man, very attractive in Scream 3 but who is thinking about Patrick Dempsey in 2023? No offense,” a third shared.

A fourth added: “Nobody below the age of 25 knows who Patrick Dempsey is like be so serious.”