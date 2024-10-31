Zach Bryan announces second BST Hyde Park show for 2025

Zach Bryan has announced a second show at London’s BST Hyde Park 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The country star will now play two nights at the festival in a UK exclusive due to “phenomenal demand”.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am GMT on 1 November via Ticketmaster.

The singer’s first show on 28 June sold out following a huge demand for tickets, with the festival confirming a second performance for 29 June.

Fans can expect to hear material from his five albums, including his first major label record, American Heartbreak.

He followed this up with his self-titled album, which features the hit single “I Remember Everything” with Kacey Musgraves.

Earlier this year he released the LP The Great American Bar Scene, which features lead single “Pink Skies” and collaborations with John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen.

He will perform his biggest ever headline shows in the UK at Hyde Park, with a full lineup to be confirmed in the coming months.

Ahead of Zach Bryan tickets going on sale for his extra BST Hyde Park show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Zach Bryan tickets for his BST Hyde Park show?

Tickets for his second show at BST Hyde Park go on sale at 10am GMT on 1 November via Ticketmaster.

A presale is currently taking place for Amex cardholders at axs.com. You’ll need to use your card during checkout to secure tickets early.

They’re priced at the following:

General Admission Standing – £112.65

Primary Entry – £144.25

Gold Circle – £187.75

Gold VIP HydeAway – £220.75

Diamond VIP Experience – £220.75

Ultimate VIP HydeAway – £390.75

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £390.75

Ultimate VIP Terrace Standing – £390.75

What’s the lineup?