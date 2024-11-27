Field Day announces second wave of artists for its 2025 lineup.

Field Day has announced the second wave of artists for its 2025 lineup – and this is how to get tickets.

The festival will head to a new site at south London’s Brockwell Park on 24 May, joining the venue’s collective of summer events.

It’s now been confirmed that James Blake will perform at the festival, with a b2b DJ set alongside Mala.

Other newly added names to the lineup include Y U QT, VTSS, Special Request b2b Yung Singh, Partiboi69 and Dresden.

It follows up the announcement that Peggy Gou will headline Field Day 2025, bringing a headline set featuring tracks from her debut album, I Hear You.

She’ll be joined by the likes of French DJ and FHUO Records founder Folamour, dubstep pioneers and long-time collaborators Skream & Benga and era-defining Berlin DJ and producer Dixon.

Plus Mallgrab, Midland, a DJ set from Jungle and the new project from Ross From Friends, Bubble Love have previously been confirmed.

Below you can find out how to get Field Day 2025 tickets and the full lineup so far.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How do I get Field Day tickets?

They’re now available to buy via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Field Day 2025 are priced at £76.45 for tier two general admission, £81.95 for tier three general admission and £98.45 for tier one VIP.

The VIP tickets include: Fast track entry to the festival, luxury toilets, bespoke bar and food concessions, main stage viewing platform and seating.

What’s the lineup?

The Field Day 2025 lineup so far features:

Peggy Gou / James Blake (DJ) b2b Mala / AK Sports / Bubble Love (Ross From Friends) / Y U QT / VTSS / Special Request b2b Yung Singh / Partiboi69 / Dresden (Ivan Smagghe and Manfredas) / 4AM Kru / Emerald / Storm /MollisonDixon (A/V Show) / Fatima Yamaha (live) / Folamour / Girls Don’t Sync / Jayda G / Jungle (DJ set) / Mall Grab / Midland / Modeselektor (DJ set) / Skream & Benga / Special Request / more tba