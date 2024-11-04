Drag Race Down Under star Karna Ford has jokingly addressed a hilarious mix-up by Sasha Colby on the recent season four premiere of the spin off – involving a Demogorgon from creepy Netflix hit Stranger Things.

Now, we know what you’re thinking; the sentence above would instantly send a Victorian child into a coma.

As it is, though, we are not Victorian children – so the context is that the season four premiere of Drag Race Down Under aired last week (1 Nov), introducing a new batch of ten Aussie and Kiwi queens to the world under the reign of new host Michelle Visage.

To fill out the ‘drag queen’ quota of the judging panel alongside non-binary comedian Rhys Nicholson and in RuPaul’s absence, various Drag Race alumni have returned this season. For the premiere, we were treated to appearances by Down Under superstar Isis Avis Loren and season 15 flagship franchise winner Sasha Colby.

The queens were tasked with two looks for the season premiere; one reveal look, and one colour blocked look. For Sydney queen Karna Ford, her red runway lewk included a headpiece resembling the antagonist from the first season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

A Demogorgon – the season one monster from Stranger Things. (Netflix)

During critiques, though, Sasha Colby, in her efforts to be respectful, gave us the first viral moment of the season, asking Karna to explain her headpiece.

“Karna, may I ask, this headpiece you’re wearing, is it of cultural significance or anything?”

In reply, Karna said, “No, it’s based off the Demogorgon.”

I have a formal apology to make to everyone. THIS IS MY CULTURE ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/j0Jz8fve0J — Karna ford (@KarnaFord) November 4, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) since the episode aired, Karna has addressed the moment, joking, “I have a formal apology to make. THIS IS MY CULTURE.”

The season premiere was won by Melbourne queen Lazy Susan, who wowed the judges with her reveal look, and her lavender colour-blocked look.

Though Karna eventually placed in the bottom two against Lucina Innocence, neither of the queens were eliminated in Drag Race Down Under‘s first ever double save.

Nicholson, who has served as a judge ever since season one of the spinoff, previously spoke to PinkNews about the ‘bonkers’ season – without RuPaul.

“I’m not talking shade about past seasons, and I’m not just saying this in a press tease kind of way; the cast is bonkers and off the charts, and the lipsyncs are f**king incredible,” they said.

Drag Race Down Under airs on WOW Presents Plus in the US and internationally, and on Stan in Australia.

