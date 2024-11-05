RuPaul’s Drag Race star Salina EsTitties has explained her cryptic mirror message after her top six elimination on season 15, in which she wrote that she got what she ‘deserved’.

We all remember where we were when Luxx Noir London delivered her now-iconic answer to RuPaul’s dreaded question ‘Who should go home tonight, and why?’ after season 15’s record breaking Rusical, Wigloose.

The main gag of the episode was Luxx’s brutal takedown of Loosey Laduca’s drag in front of RuPaul – but the drama of the episode continued when Loosey, instead of throwing it back at Luxx, had said that her friend, Salina EsTitties, on whose shoulder she had cried earlier, should go.

The pair had a brief clash in Untucked, and the episode was rounded off by a cryptic mirror message to the girls from Salina, after she was sent home by Loosey.

On the mirror, Salina wrote: “Guess I Got what I ‘Deserved’ Love you hoes.” The message left fans – and the remaining competing queens – more than somewhat confused over what she meant.

Speaking to Joseph Shepherd on interview series Exposed: After Dark, Salina has finally explained the lip stick sign off, and why she wrote it (and yes, it involves Mistress Isabelle Brooks).

“Loosey Laduca, in Untucked, when I said “Say their names,” it was very clear that Loosey should have said Mistress [on the Main Stage] to go home, because she don’t mess with her.”

The Drag Race star continued: “That was your perfect opportunity… to make some good TV, to get her out, to not say your friend [Salina], who you were just crying [to] about [Mistress] bullying you.

“So she said, ‘Salina the question was who deserves to go home,’ and so I was like, ‘Oh, I deserve to go home?'” which is why Salina chose that exact verbiage for her farewell message.

The Rusical episode is still among the highest rated episode of Drag Race – ever – garnering the support of even Kevin Bacon, who starred in Footloose, the basis for the Wigloose spoof.

Loosey ended up going home the following episode, after placing in the bottom two for the dreaded makeover challenge.

