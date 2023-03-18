Drag Race enters its final five with a Rusical that has better production value than most Broadway shows and a very important political message, as tensions between the queens edge ever closer to breaking point.

The queens are challenged with putting on Wigloose: The Rusical, there’s (obviously) a fight over who takes the lead role and Luxx decides to take up the mantle from RuPaul to psychologically torture Loosey on the mainstage.

It’s a week that no one does particularly poorly in, which once again makes it frustrating when there’s a bottom two, that seemed to have been decided by the other girls off the back of the dreaded question: “Who should go home tonight, and why?”

There’s a strange lip sync result, which sours an otherwise strong episode, and begs the question of whether it was just a formality to send the eliminated girl home

Here are 47 thoughts (my most yet!) I had while watching episode 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 15.

I still can’t believe they chopped Marcia Marcia Marcia just before the Rusical. That is so rude.

I also still can’t believe that last week wasn’t a double shantay – but Anetra being part of the two best lip syncs so far this season sits right with my soul.

Salina kicking this episode off with 100 per cent premium grade drag delusion as the only queen with no challenge wins is just what I needed. “I don’t need wins to win this crown” – you unfortunately do, beloved.

If I know one thing, it’s that when a queen says they’re “entering their top era”, they’re going home. Salina, it’s been nice.

Joey Jay’s had more screentime this season than Kandy Ho got on the season that she was actually on.

ORVILLE PECK AS GUEST JUDGE? Never has the phrase ‘save a horse, ride a cowboy’ been more applicable.

All this ‘era’ talk. I feel like Taylor Swift has entered the Werk Room.

Just wait until I pop out of a BOX and win the crown!! 📦 👑 — Joey Jay (IS GAY🥺) (@joeyjayisgay) March 16, 2023

It’s a Rusical! As a firm Kardashians: The Rusical stan, I can’t wait to see how this turns out. Although, how they went from Madonna: The Rusical (R.I.P Jan) to Social Media: The Rusical in just one season … jail time. Can’t wait to see Wigloose, though it already has points for the stupid name.

Mistress knows exactly what to do and say to wind Loosey UP after Luxx and Loosey clash over roles, and unfortunately for Miss Laduca, that’s really good TV. Let loose!

I would like to call perhaps a modicum of shade. Luxx and Mistress are ‘calling out’ Loosey for wanting the role of Heaven Bacon (funny) because it’s the lead, as if that’s not also exactly why Luxx wants it, too.

Very angry, very shouty, very confusion! After Loosey concedes defeat (and shouts at Mistress for a bit) she gives Heaven to Luxx, but then Luxx then turns around 30 seconds later to do the same thing and gives it back to Loosey? Methinks that Luxx got scared of having the main role.

Sasha Colby purposefully picking the role of Carl is so funny – and shows that Ms Colby is a TV professional. Especially when she couples it with a heartbreaking story of her mother telling her she won’t make it to heaven.

Loosey is ready to crack, mama. And Salina is so right; Luxx and Mistress feed off knowing that. Also, it couldn’t be a season 15 conversation without someone mentioning a win, or the very detailed minutiae of what one entails! Loosey says she led Luxx to that win – so is Luxx’s only worth half a win? And Loosey’s is one and a half? This seems a lot like maths to me.

Get your fucking ass up and let loose. It seems like nobody wants to let loose anymore. pic.twitter.com/CBk6jCQR84 — Tyler Mead (@Meadbymead) March 17, 2023

When someone won’t Let Loose. pic.twitter.com/OQ2hWMeVO9 — Loosey LaDuca (@LooseyLaDuca) March 16, 2023

Anetra gets told she was born for drag, which must be nice to hear from Roople.

Ru telling Salina her worries “aren’t really real” is peak Ms. Paul.

Noah Fence but WHERE is Jamal Sims in this rehearsal?

“The moves ain’t giving 80s. It’s giving white.” Sasha Colby, the woman that you are.

DID LUXX STEAL HER COAT? I was about to write that once again, top toot for her Werk Room outfit, but not if she was engaging in theft, robbery and felony?

Sasha Colby calling Mistress out over not being able to do the dance is so funny. “She does a slide split, girl stop playing.”

The fact that these queens filmed this season nearly a year ago, and are talking about drag bans and the misunderstanding surrounding drag is scary, because things have only gotten worse.

Sasha Colby looks like Ell*n D*generes in this boy drag wig.

“you were born to do drag” anetra’s finale spot secured 💋 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/CKQoCOPOay — shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) March 18, 2023

Ru’s dress is sickening. Origami slay.

I don’t want to read into this too much, because it is literally a Drag Race maxi-challenge, but the themes explored are very pertinent to today’s political climate. ‘Anything different is bad,’ etc. A brief reminder that Drag Race is such a beacon of queer culture in the mainstream.

The production value on this Drag Race Rusical is bonkers. Probably better funded than entire first seven seasons of the show combined.

Luckily for production, no one flops mega hard, which means they can get into as much riggor morris as they want, and put whoever they want in the bottom; so it’ll. be Salina (track record) and Loosey or Luxx (because of the role fight).

Final Rusical thoughts: Very very good, even if it didn’t star Eureka O’Hara as North West Kardashian.

Wigloose just might be the best written Rusical of the entire franchise



And the message couldn’t have come at a better time #DragRace pic.twitter.com/rfi3ervNB5 — Elishamrock ☘️ (@NotElijah) March 18, 2023

Damn. This rusical is powerful and moving, and so timely given all that’s going on in this country. #DragRace pic.twitter.com/zrWoxdNkKd — Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) March 18, 2023

Runway Theme is ‘Everybody Say Glove!’ – and Luxx is certainly wearing arm casts instead of gloves, WITH ONE OF MISTRESS’S DESTINY’S CHILD PUPPET’S WIGS. Drag is so fun.

Loooooove Salina’s look! Big old hands.

Sashina Colbina – these are not gloves. But you are, indeed, allowed because you’re Sasha Colby.

Ross is right – this Drag Race Rusical was really something. If this season didn’t have a stupidly large cast, they’d be able to have a top two lipsync rather than a bottom two.

Why is Luxx out here stirring the pot, and why is Loosey not clapping back? Luxx, you only had the role first because Loosey conceded it to you? Delusion!

Ok, so no one has got bad critiques? Maybe we are getting a top two lipsync?

There should be no bottoms this week! I fucking said it!! The girls are eating this Rusical tf down!! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Jm3NPfE5XP — sad as hell☁️ (@laceyheatt) March 18, 2023

she stole the puppet's wig 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HIE1djNy5j — K I T (@itiskit_) March 18, 2023

ok no one’s doing bad this rusical let’s see what the judges pull out their asses — ❄️Denali❄️ (@denalifox) March 18, 2023

NOT THE WHO DO YOU WANT TO GO HOME QUESTION! OH MAMA RU SAID ‘MORE VIOLENCE’.

Loosey says Salina – that’s shady. As Salina says, why didn’t she say Mistress or Luxx, after Salina helped her through the rehearsals.

Anetra says Salina, too – tough to take, but valid reasoning.

Mistress says she’s “tired of being at the Sasha Colby meet and greet” – funny and also a safe bet, because no way is Ms. Colby going home.

WHY IS LUXX GOING DOWN THE LINE? LUXX WE ASKED FOR ONE NAME. ONE. YOU DIDN’T NEED TO SIMULTANEOUSLY BOOST EVERYONE UP AND THEN TEAR LOOSEY DOWN. That was eeeeevil, Luxx.

If I was Loosey I would have gone full King Kong by now. I’m talking lights breaking, beating my chest and yelling.

Salina hits out at Loosey and Anetra – but those gloves are so funny I can’t remember what she said.

Sasha said: “Aht! You asked for one, but mama’s got two names for ya!’ Loosey and Luxx, because they both had two wins.

“i don’t see the future of drag when i see loosey..” WHY DID I GAG #DragRace pic.twitter.com/7XAbUHF2pJ — Evan Amil (@EvanAmilMathis) March 18, 2023

RuPaul asked for one name and Sasha Colby was mother when she said bitch I got two lmao #DragRace pic.twitter.com/XpOaGVuhQn — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 18, 2023

Luxx going down the line complementing everyone before getting to Loosey #DragRace pic.twitter.com/AZGOpOlR9i — Zach (@ZachGilyard) March 18, 2023

Anetra wins the challenge! Walk that DUCK.

Sorry, this bottom two of Loosey and Salina is wild? They both got such good critiques! Consider me confused, bamboozled and mystified.

A Kate Bush lipsync!!! Give that producer a raise.

Hearing Mistress say: “Come on Salina, eat her up b***h,” mid lipsync is crazy. My jaw dropped unto the floor.

Listen. Salina won that lipsync, but there was no way she could have stayed.

Loosey will absolutely be going next, though. I also just want to remind everyone that a few episodes ago, I literally called the elimination order up until this point, with Loosey going before the finale in one last devastating blow to her psyche.

Interesting that Mistress now has the least wins among the group!

“cmon salina eat her up bitch” ooo mistress hates loosey’s guts 😭 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/CtnooLarXU — shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) March 18, 2023

Rupaul is really not interested in saving anyone this season regardless of how good they do that week #DragRace pic.twitter.com/iThKjm313C — 🆎 (@pheromoso) March 18, 2023