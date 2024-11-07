Jamie Lee Curtis fears that gay and trans people will be “more afraid” following the election results, in which Donald Trump won.

President-Elect Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the presidential election and has marked himself as the first US president with felony convictions.

Understandably, the queer community in the country are fearful of their rights going forward, given Trump’s grim LGBTQ+ views. In fact, the LGBTQ+ charity The Trevor Project saw a huge increase in crisis calls leading up to the election.

President-Elect Donald Trump (pictured) defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the race. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Responding to the 2024 US election results, the actress and trans ally commiserated Trump’s win and highlighted that “minority groups and young people will be afraid and denied of their rights”.

In a Wednesday (6 November) Instagram post, Curtis said: “It means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time. Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied… Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve.

“For all those people, there will be those who will help you. Me included,” she said.

You may like to watch

The Halloween star, who is a proud parent to her trans daughter Ruby Guest, reminded her followers that now is the time to “wake up and fight” for their rights and freedoms.

“Fight for women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That’s what it means to be an American. That’s what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome,” she wrote.

“Be gentle with people today. Be gentle with yourself today. Feel your feelings today but most of all…..Be an American today,” Curtis concluded.

If this story has affected you, call the LGBT National Help Centre on 888 843 4564 Monday-Friday 1 pm-9 pm Pacific Time or 4 pm-Midnight Eastern Time or on Saturdays 9 am-2 pm Pacific Time or Noon-5 pm Eastern Time.

