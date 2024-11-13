RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Tayce has been announced as a contestant for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 2024 Christmas special – and will make herstory as the first drag queen on the show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 is underway, complete with a severe lack of celebrity queer talent – but never fear, because the long-running dance competition’s Christmas special is here to sleigh.

Drag Race UK finalist Tayce will be the first-ever drag queen to take to the floors of the BBC ballroom in the upcoming special edition, and has been paired with Strictly hunk Kai Widdrington.

Tayce was announced as a competitor during Strictly: It Takes Two (12 Nov), with the Naomi Campbell of drag admitting shr “cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly Ballroom floor.”

“My partner and I are going to dance for our lives!” the Welsh queen said. “In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and discoballs.”

Speaking on Its Takes Two, Tayce asked, “Mama, are they ready for me?” and promised to bring “the electric, the drama, the je ne sais quoi, the passion and the fashion.”

The icon is the second contestant to be announced for the festive special, after comedian Josh Widdicombe, who will be paired with pro Karen Hauer.

Tayce’s Strictly appearance is the latest step in her 2024 Christmas domination; she recently made the Yuletide (really) gay by voicing the campest little gnome you ever did see in Asda’s festive advert.

While Tayce is the first diva to hit the floors of Strictly’s ballroom, she’s not the first drag queen to appear on a dance competition globally: Drag Race UK Vs the World‘s inaugural winner Blu Hydrangea finished as a runner up on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, and Courtney Act Courtney also finished a runner-up on season 16 of the Australian version of the same franchise in 2019.

