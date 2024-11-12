Fans are convinced that Drag Race France and Drag Race UK vs the World finalist La Grande Dame has quit the art form after wiping her Instagram and posting for an out-of-drag project.

La Grande Dame first appeared on the first ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff Drag Race France in 2022, making the final three alongside Global All Stars‘ Soa De Muse and eventual winner, Paloma.

She later returned this year for the second season of Drag Race UK vs the World, again making the finale – this time alongside Philippines’ Marina Summers, Down Under‘s Hannah Conda and the winner, UK‘s Tia Kofi.

And, despite blitzing both competitions, fans think that La Grande Dame won’t be making a Drag Race return; or, indeed, a return to drag at all.

The main evidence for this theory is that La Grande Dame’s Instagram profile, which boasts over 500 thousand followers, has been completely wiped of posts, including profile picture and highlights, apart from one single picture that shows the artist out of drag.

The picture is a promotional snap for the Drag Race star’s upcoming single, “Parfum Orange”, with La Grand Dame writing that her music “feels like welcoming [fans] into [her] past like never before, into [her] reality more than ever but even more significantly into what’s ahead.”

She added that her music is a “complete undressing”.

The icon’s Instagram bio also lists her as a “Musician/band”, rather than “Public figure” or “Artist”, which is what many other Drag Race alumni have in theirs.

Has La Grande Dame quit drag?

The short answer is that we don’t know, at least for now. It appears, at the least, that La Grande Dame is taking a step back from drag for the birth of her music career, but she has not disclosed any of her future plans publicly.

That hasn’t stopped many fans from jumping the gun and, well, panicking.

“RuPaul when I catch you,” one wrote.

“Gagged just saw the insta was wiped,” another added and a third wrote: “You’re joking tell me you’re joking.”

la grande dame quitting drag pic.twitter.com/dPoLn0nUPG — videl⭑ (@mikscouture) November 10, 2024

The French diva is not the only Drag Race alumni to have stepped back from drag recently.

Season 13 and All Stars 8‘s Lala Ri recently announced that he was “leaving drag behind“, All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel has just returned from a several-months long hiatus, and Drag Race UK season three champion Krystal Versace similarly spoke about feeling burnt out.

Drag Race OG Ongina also announced a ‘break’ from drag, and season three star Venus D-Lite hinted at a similar move.

