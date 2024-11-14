Luca Guadagnino has said that Turkey banning Queer will help the film become a cult-classic in the long run.

Starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, the film follows an American expat who falls in love with a former navy serviceman.

An opening night screening for the period drama was planned at the annual Mubi Festival, in Istanbul, but was cancelled after government officials deemed it a “threat to public peace”.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Guadagnino said that he felt the decision had been made by board members who had not actually engaged with the film and was “based on what they’ve read about the movie”.

The Italian filmmaker went on to say: “Either way, they’re helping the movie become more cult than less.”

Mubi organisers announced that the film had been pulled just hours before its scheduled screening, saying: “We believe this ban is a direct restriction on art and freedom of expression. Festivals are spaces that celebrate art, cultural diversity and community, bringing people together.

“This ban not only targets a single film but also undermines the very essence and purpose of the festival.”

Addressing Queer‘s cast and crew, they added: “We know you are as saddened by this situation as we are. We will continue to advocate for the protection of freedom of expression and artistic integrity.”

In a separate interview, former Bond star Craig said the sex scenes, which Mubi pointed to as the main reason for the ban, were the “least interesting thing” about the film.

“We’re all grown-ups. This is what people do,” he told IndieWire. “The only thing that’s interesting, and what hopefully works about the scenes, is the emotional journey of each character. That’s what we wanted to get across.”

Queer is due to open on 27 November in the US and 13 December in the UK.

