Drag Race UK fans have praised season six for its emotional impact once again: this time, for a makeover challenge involving the top six’s family members, including one’s instantly iconic 78-year-old father.

With season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK somehow already nearing its climax, after eight weeks of gag-worthy drama, fierce looks, and sensational performances, last night’s (14 Nov) episode saw the six remaining divas take part in the popular makeover challenge.

A staple in most Drag Race seasons, the task was the same as ever: turn a surprise Werk Room guest into a member of your drag family with a “strong drag family resemblance”. Previous instalments have welcomed teachers, servicemen and even the Queen Team to the fold – but season six saw each queen paired up with a member of their own family.

Charra Tea, who eventually sashayed away, made over her mother, as did Lill and Marmalade, the latter of whom snatched her first RuPeter badge for the challenge. But while Kyran Thrax was paired up with her partner and Rileasa Slaves was joined by her sister, La Voix’s 78-year-old father Richard stole the show, and the hearts of viewers everywhere.

After strutting down the runway as ‘Voix La’, Richard brought the assembled queens and judging panel (including Big Brother‘s AJ Odudu) to tears with an impassioned speech about the love he had for his queer son.

“I just want to say that I was really caught off guard watching you all, especially the parents,” said Michelle Visage after the runway.

“Walking with your queer child, with your head held high and nothing but love… It should be everywhere and it’s not, and to see, La Voix, your dad out here in heels and a wig and a dress doing this because he loves you and nothing else… that’s power.”

I don't think I've ever started bawling my eyes out like this watching #DragRace. WHAT a moment, what an unforgettable episode for this franchise. Just absolute joy. This is why I've cherished this show for 10+ years. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/2wX4o89DJ5 — Globus Hystericus (@Prkan_708) November 14, 2024

One of the best episodes of the year, Drag Race UK, definitely became one of the show's best seasons pic.twitter.com/jZK56gwDK7 — Intergaláctico (@Ronyoliveirra) November 14, 2024

In reply, Voix La truly wrenched the emotion up to ten, telling the judges: “I do feel powerful. I feel so different, I can’t explain. But it’s a wonderful feeling.”

He continued: “I thought it was a transformation that I felt, that it is a privilege being gay. All the hard work and effort that people go through in this world, is tremendous. And I give praise for everybody.

“I’m 78 years old. And I hope I’m setting an example for other parents, who should equally love their child, irrespective of gender or anything,” he finished, eliciting tears from the judging panel.

in this current climate so many people needed to hear this right now. this was a truly emotional and touching moment #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/7g4SWAVcAB — bae❀༉‧₊˚. (@baebaewest) November 14, 2024

A Marmalade win, Voix La father of the century, and good judging, another great episode! Drag Race UK 6 the iconic season you are #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/EcurWOFO0N — Linkoln Profile (@LinkolnProfile) November 14, 2024

Fans have praised the episode for its importance in today’s climate, where fears abound for LGBTQ+ rights.

“So many people needed to hear this,” one wrote, praising the “truly emotional” moment.

I don’t think I’ve ever started bawling my eyes out like this watching [Drag Race UK],” another said. “WHAT a moment, what an unforgettable episode for this franchise.”

“This is the queer art Megami said was worth protecting,” another viewer joked.

The final five of Drag Race UK has been cut down to La Voix, Marmalade, Lill, Rileasa Slaves and Kyran Thrax, all of whom now have at least one badge. Next week’s challenge will feature the return of Michael Marouli and Ella Vaday to help the queens through a roast.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC iPlayer from 8pm every Thursday.

