RuPaul’s Drag Race star Megami has revealed what got her through the lonely weeks of filming the show – and it’s very definitely NSFW.

It’s well-known that contestants filming any version of the global Drag Race franchise are sequestered from the public – and one another – during the production process, to prevent details leaking before they’re broadcast.

With recent UK vs. The World winner Tia Kofi claiming the queens have their hotel room doors taped shut to keep contestants from interacting off camera, it’s up to each of them to entertain themselves without the internet.

Enter Megami, who appeared on the recently concluded sixteenth season of the flagship show, being beaten by the Queen of Flips, following a “sound of Ru-sic” challenge – although she later returned to make the top two in the lip-sync LaLaPaRuza episode – to reveal exactly how she *cough* entertained herself.

We’re not going to embed the post, but, tagging adult-film star Boomer Banks on X, Megami said one of his NSFW films helped relieve some of the tension that battling to be America’s next drag superstar can create.

“Met [Boomer Banks] tonight,” Megami wrote, “and told him how during filming season 16, his DVD in my portable DVD player got me through the roughest of times.”

The (very graphic) post, which is available here, includes an image that seems to be from Boom Boxxx Volume 3, Mixtape Volume 3. It features Boomer inserting his – ahem – very large DVD into Devin Franco’s portable DVD player and pressing “play”.

Fans have loved the anecdote, with one referring to Megami’s own talent show from the season, writing: “So, that’s the queer art she was talking about.”

Another added: “She’s just like me,” and a third said: “Screaming because Boomer Banks is definitely that girl.”

The New-York-based queen was eliminated in 10th place during season 16, but returned along with the rest of the cast for a lip-sync smack-down, where she was placed in the top two alongside Morphine Love Dion.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally. All Stars 9 will premiere on 17 May.