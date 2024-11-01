RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six’s Snatch Game is being lauded as one of the best in the franchise’s history, with two queens being given the win.

Warning: sickening spoilers ahead.

In last night’s episode (31 October), the eight remaining drag divas were tasked with taking on Drag Race’s most notorious challenge: celebrity impersonation via the Snatch Game.

With Drag Race UK birthing some of the most iconic Snatch Game performances to-date – from The Vivienne’s Donald Trump to Bimini’s Katie Price – expectations were high.

Thankfully, according to the show’s fans, those expectations were exceeded.

The season’s current favourite to win, Kyran Thrax, opted to perform as rock and roll king Elvis, while her best Judy in the competition, La Voix, chose to impersonate her idol, Liza Minelli.

Chanel O’Connor performed as drag superstar and RuPaul’s friend Coco Peru, Lill opted for Queen Victoria, Actavia was a sassy interpretation of the Welsh dragon, and Marmalade was queen of the cake, Marie Antoinette.

In two of the oddest choices Snatch Game has ever seen – influenced heavily by RuPaul, we might add – Charra Tea performed as Girls Aloud’s Derry diva Nadine Coyle auditioning for a part as Mary Poppins, and Rileasa Slaves played Sammy, her character from the acting challenge several weeks back, pretending to be Rihanna. Confused? Us too.

Charra Tea as Nadine Coyle as Mary Poppins might be the most genius Snatch Game choice in a loooong time because what the FUCK #DragRaceUk pic.twitter.com/v1U7S4Dyd8 — ♡ 𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑥𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟 ♡ (@alexanderls3) October 31, 2024

The queens were joined by celebrity contestants and S Club 7 legends Rachel Stevens and Jon Lee during the challenge, with several of the queens giving stellar performances.

After a Doctor Who themed runway, complete with a frankly harrowing politician-turned-monster look from Lill, and a guest judge appearance from Britain’s Got Talent staple Amanda Holden, La Voix and Kyran Thrax were named as the joint winners of the episode.

I’m sorry but Lill’s runway is the greatest to ever be seen on any drag race EVER, just a beautiful piece of television #DragRaceUK — Kate Butch (@thekatebutch) October 31, 2024

It’s the first time since Drag Race UK season one where two queens have both won the Snatch Game.

Despite her odd choice, Charra Tea was dubbed high (though some fans were seen screaming ‘Justice for Lill’ via social media), Lill and Marmalade were safe, and Actavia was deemed low.

It was Rileasa Slaves’ bizarre Rihanna performance and Chanel O’Connor’s understated Coco Peru which ended up in the bottom two, lip-syncing to Girls Aloud’s monster hit, “Something Kinda Ooooh”.

Ultimately, it was Scotland’s biggest drama queen (complimentary) Chanel O’Connor who was told to “Sashay Away”, though not before she could give her fellow queens a mini speech, culminating in a hilarious performance of “Happy Birthday”. Yes, really.

me after watching the most recent drag race uk episode #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/rK6iaLgAuZ — ً dom ツ (@cntylemon) October 31, 2024

Online, fans of the show have dubbed the Snatch Game as one of the franchise’s best ever, and continued to heap praise on the season six cast for bringing their all.

“This might be controversial but I think this was one of the best snatch games in a whileee, UK season 6 is THAT girl,” wrote one fan.

“This HAS to be one of the funniest Snatch Game episodes in a LONG ass time like. Every single person f**king ATE,” another fan said.

Congrats to the S6 ladies for the BEST collective snatch game of the franchise 👀🏁 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/THVKq3oCwY — The Celestial Sentinel (@DnellyBPD) October 31, 2024

A third confirmed: “Season six is turning out to be one of the best seasons ever created.”

Drag Race UK is streaming now on BBC iPlayer and WOW Presents Plus.

