In support of BBC’s Children In Need, pop group Girls Aloud have released a new version of “I’ll Stand By You” today (November 15) to coincide with the charity’s telethon later this evening.

“I’ll Stand By You” was originally written by The Pretenders in 1994 but covered by Girls Aloud in 2004 for Children In Need as the organisation’s official charity single, reaching No. 1 in the UK that year.

The new version, titled “I’ll Stand By You (Sarah’s Version)“, features the late Sarah Harding exclusively on lead vocals, which serves as a fitting tribute to Harding, who died in 2021 after a battle with advanced-stage breast cancer. Her former bandmates said at the time that they were “absolutely devastated” by the news.

In a statement released alongside the new song, Girls Aloud said: “This year marks the 20th anniversary of our BBC Children in Need single ‘I’ll Stand By You.’ To celebrate and honour our amazing Sarah, we’re releasing a brand-new studio version of the track once again in support of BBC Children in Need.”

“I’ll Stand By You (Sarah’s Version) features Sarah on lead vocal throughout using vocals we discovered in the vault from the original recording sessions.”

Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, and Cheryl, the remaining members of Girls Aloud, performed for the first time without Harding during the summer, singing “Untouchable”, “Whole Lotta History”, and “I’ll Stand By You” while footage of Harding playing behind them and speaking about Harding on stage.

“The track played a key part in our ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ arena tour this summer and was an emotional moment for us all,” they added.

Chrissie Hynde, the front woman for The Pretenders, said that it was wonderful to hear the song “with the lovely vocals of Sarah Harding leading the way for BBC Children in Need”. Hynde wrote the song with fellow band members Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly.

All proceeds from the single will go to Children In Need projects that aid children in communities across the UK, including LGBTQ+ youth.

This comes just two days before ITV plans to air The Girls Aloud Show: Live at the O2 on what would have been Harding’s 43rd birthday, recorded during their tour.