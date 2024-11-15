The legalisation of same-sex marriage in Thailand is set generate $2 billion (£1.58 billion) for the Asian nation through increased LGBTQ+ tourism, travel experts claim.

Thailand will become the first country in Southeast Asia to recognise same-sex marriages when they become legal from 22 January 2025.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed the bill legalising same-sex marriage on 24 September, after it was approved in Thailand’s senate in June.

And the landmark decision is set to generate about $2 billion in revenue through “rainbow tourism”, travel platform Agoda has revealed. The law will reportedly also create 152,000 full-time jobs and lift the nation’s gross domestic product by 0.3 per cent.

‘Inclusive holiday option’

The new legislation amends Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code, now describing a marriage union as one between two individuals, rather than only a man and a woman. It will also allow LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand to adopt, have equal access to marital tax savings, rights to property and the ability to decide medical treatment if their partner is ever incapacitated.

About 30 million tourists are thought to have visited Thailand so far this year, on course to meet the government’s target of 36.7 million.

Timothy Hughes, the vice-president of corporate development at Agoda, said: “While already a popular destination for LGBTQIA+ travellers, this move is expected to further solidify Thailand’s reputation as an inclusive holiday option.”

Visitors will now have even more reason to enjoy Bangkok’s Love Pride parade. (Matt Hunt/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Thailand is the third Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, with Taiwan becoming the first in 2019, followed by Nepal last year.

