I’m A Celeb star GK Barry’s mother has spoken about what her daughter’s coming out story.

Podcast host, TikTok influencer and the youngest panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, Barry, who full name is Grace Eleanor Keeling, has become a fan-favourite on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after her cockroach-induced meltdown in the first episode.

Barry, who is dating Ipswich Town footballer Ella Rutherford, has already shared with her campmates the casual way she came out to her supportive parents, saying they “just love” her girlfriend.

Appearing on Loose Women, Barry’s mum Loretta, opened up about being introduced to Rutherford and her about her daughter’s coming out.

GK Barry’s mum Loretta spoke to the Loose Women panel about her daughter’s relationship. (ITV/Loose Women)

‘I’m so pleased she has found someone’

“We went to her house and Ella was there. Grace said: ‘Mum this is Ella, and dad’, and we said, ‘Hi Ella’ and everything,” Loretta said. The truth then dawned on the parents.

“I am so pleased she’s found someone who is honest and kind and hard-working. To be honest, does it matter? As long as they’re happy, I don’t care.”

Loretta also touched on her daughter’s past experiences of being bullied, saying: “Her anxiety started at secondary school. She was very lanky, nothings changes there,” she jested, adding that she was “somebody to pick on” because of her appearance and “buck teeth”.

She hopes her daughter will be able to teach others the resilience she learnt growing up.

“The platform she’s on now, I’m hoping she can help other girls who may be being bullied, and may think there isn’t an end, and may not know how to deal with it. Look at Grace now. Funnily enough, there are some people who used to bully her who want to get in touch.”

