Bianca Del Rio, widely regarded as one of the best RuPaul’s Drag Race winners in herstory, has revealed that she was asked back for All Stars 7’s all-winners season, but declined.

The season six champ and world renowned comedy queen revealed during a chat with Drag Race UK star Tayce that she was asked back to compete in the first all winners season, All Stars 7, in 2022.

“Obviously there has been an all winners season out. You being a prestigious winner, do you think or would you want to ever go back?,” Tayce questioned Bianca during a conversation on her MTV show Queerpiphany, which she hosts alongside author Munroe Bergdorf.

In response, Bianca said: “OK, well I’ll give you this bit of information. The last all winners season, I got a call, and they said, ‘Would you be interested in doing it?’

“As we were chatting about it, I said, ‘Well, what’s the format?’ and they basically explained the format and all was the same, with the exception of no one being eliminated. And I thought, ‘Do I want to do this?’ And I thought, ‘Mmm, not really.’”

Bianca’s revelation that she was called for All Stars 7 but declined has left Drag Race fans in tatters, with one writing online that she has “no good reason” to turn it down.

“She better do the next one. It’s 12 episodes of publicity. There’s no good reason not to do it even if you don’t win,” they wrote.

“We need Bianca Del Rio to accept the next invitation,” pleaded a second.

“She would of probably won too,” a third guessed.

All Stars 7 saw eight former Drag Race winners Ruturn to the competition to battle it out to be crowned the Queen of All Queens.

After stiff competition, season five’s comedy giant and now Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon went on to become the first star in the show’s herstory to bag two crowns.

Yet fans think that if Bianca had accepted the call, she would’ve given Jinkx a run for her money.

“Seeing Bianca be on our screens again would be ICONIC. Sigh, one can only dream,” commented one bereft fan.

“Baby, Bianca is in her own league,” another wrote.

Next year will mark three years since All Stars 7 began airing, so fans of the reality contest are expecting a second all winners season to be in the pipeline soon.

While they wait, though, the next All Stars season on the horizon is All Stars 10, and the rumoured cast is wild, unexpected, and a whole lot of fun.

