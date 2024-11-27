RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Kyran Thrax has revealed an unaired wardrobe malfunction after the semi-final roast, what she’d think about a double crowning, and why she was ‘ready to do so’ in the season’s penultimate episode.

Drag Race UK season six has chosen its final four: for Kyran Thrax, who hails from Lancashire, her place there came as no surprise.

Kyran has blitzed the competition, snatching three RuPeter badges (challenge win) for the season’s talent show, Snatch Game and acting challenge; but she also found time to start an unlikely friendship with La Voix, gag viewers with her conceptual runways and *checks notes* give birth to a bin baby called Binjamin.

Speaking to PinkNews exclusively ahead of the finale, Kyran reveals why she ‘cut up’ her outfit after the Roast challenge, why she’s ready to ‘burst into tears’ and how the season could end in a ’12-way crowning’.

PinkNews: Congratulations! How are you feeling about making the finale?

Kyran Thrax: This has been my dream for so long, that I am just a bucket of emotion at the moment. Because it feels like you’re actually finally realising, like, ‘Oh my god, we’re actually at the finale of Drag Race.’ It’s one of those things where you need to pinch yourself and check in and go, ‘You’ve made your dreams come true,’ and relish in that. I’m like two seconds away from bursting into happy tears at all times

You may like to watch

Which moment from Drag Race UK season six made you gag the most?

It was when we were all rehearsing the Rusical, getting to do my part and then watching everybody else and seeing it all come together, and just thinking, ‘Wow, we’re doing it.’ Obviously it felt like this season was so special, but I think that was the moment where I had an out of body experience.

This has been such a strong season that the crown could go to any of you; how would a double crowning make you feel?

Obviously, I’d love to win in general, period, so a solo win – I wouldn’t flinch at that, you know, that would be lovely!

But I think watching the season back, so many episode wins could have gone to half the cast, So, like, crown us all! In a 12-way crowning. Just make my crown and tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny bit bigger.

I have to ask; during the credits of Drag Race UK season six’s roast, we see you in a short blonde wig and a leotard which is not what you were wearing on the runway. Did you think you’d have to lipsync?

Listen, I had no idea what was going on. I hadn’t received a negative critique the entire season, apart from Michelle saying she didn’t like by Diana wig. So when I got a couple negative critiques in the semi final, baby, I needed to prepare.

I didn’t necessarily think I was going to be in the bottom, but you have no idea what they’re going to do when you’re out there. There’s five of us left, the chances of lip-syncing are much higher than previously, and I had a little stumble. So I grabbed some scissors in the Werk Room, I cut up my thousands of pounds’ garment, and rip my wig off, and put on a blonde unstyled. And then I was dreading it when they do the ‘Are you Team Kyran?’ shot, and my lace is up because of the wig I’ve stuffed underneath it.

And then because I cut up the entire outfit, I’m holding it together with my hands on my hips! So when I walk to the back, I couldn’t give Rileasa a hug, because if I tried, my entire look would have just fallen apart.

Which queen do you think should have made the finale alongside you four?

Lill obviously, is absolutely incredible. Such a powerhouse, so unique. So it’d be so easy to see her at the end. But also, I said this so much on the show, when I walked in I expected Kiki [Snatch] to be there with me at the end. So that was a gag when she left.

And finally, can you describe your Drag Race UK journey in three words?

Fun, fun, fun.

The Drag Race UK season 6 finale will air at 9pm Thursday 28 November on BBC iPlayer.