Boise State’s women’s volleyball team, who have already boycotted matches against San José State twice because of a player who is said to be trans, have withdrawn from a Mountain West Conference tournament.

In recent months, a number of women’s teams have forfeited matches against San José because of the player.

Idaho’s Boise State, along with Wyoming, Utah State, Nevada and Southern Utah have all previously refused to face the Spartans. Nevada players reportedly said they wouldn’t part participate in any match “that advances injustice against female athletes”.

Anti-trans pundits and politicians have jumped on the issue to push transphobic narratives, attacking the player, university and inclusive sports in general. While the player’s name has been reported in the media, neither she nor the university has spoken about her identity and PinkNews has chosen not to identify her.

During the course of the regular season, San José recorded six forfeit victories because of boycotts from opponents and so were seeded second in the competition, receiving a first-round bye.

San José Spartans will now play in the final. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Boise State were due to play the Spartans in the semi-final on Friday (29 November) but withdrew from the tournament in Las Vegas on yesterday, Wednesday (27 November).

“The decision to not continue to play in the Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one,” said a Boise State spokesperson. “Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday.

“They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes.”

On Monday (25 November), a judge ruled the San José player could compete after a lawsuit was brought by current and former athletes from other teams, along with San José’s co-captain and a recently suspended assistant coach, who allege the player’s participation breached their rights under Title IX and the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

The legal action was filed in an effort to get the player barred from competing and to change rules so those the teams that refused to take to the court could have the resulting losses removed from their records.

However, Colorado district judge S Kato Crews said precedent law had established that trans people are protected under Title IX and the 14th Amendment, and ruled that the complainants should have filed the emergency injunction earlier, especially given the first forfeit was in September.

