Universities forfeit volleyball matches over ‘trans’ player

A fourth university has pulled out of a match against San José State University’s (SJSU) women’s volleyball team, claiming their opponents had a transgender player.

Utah State’s decisions follows forfeitures by the University of Wyoming, Boise State University, in Idaho, and Southern Utah.

A now-deleted statement on the university’s website read: “Utah State will not participate in its scheduled October volleyball match at San Jose State University.”

Mountain West Conference policy means the four universities have forfeited their games.

Announcing the University of Wyoming’s decision, director of athletic media relations Nick Seeman said: “After a lengthy discussion, the university will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming.”

The player in question, who has not publicly commented on the controversy, and whom PinkNews has chosen not to name, has been accused of being trans by politicians and activists.

You may like to watch

Former university swimmer, and now a conservative pundit, Riley Gaines, wrote on X/Twitter following Utah State’s forfeit that the “gender ideology house of cards is crumbling, and it’s a glorious sight”.

Robby Starbuck, another right-wing mouthpiece, said: “What’s happening in women’s volleyball right now is absolutely historic. Young ladies are just straight up refusing to play against a man who’s pretending to be a woman and taking a spot from a woman. All these young ladies deserve your support for their brave stand.”

Wyoming’s Republican governor, Mark Gordon, backed the team’s decision, saying it was “important we stand for integrity and fairness in female athletics”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.