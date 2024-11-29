Charlize Theron’s adopted daughters – Jackson and August – are officially living their best life

Charlize Theron, arguably the best mom any kid could ever have, rarely makes appearances with her kids. However, sometimes she does share snapshots of their epic adventures on Instagram.

Passionate LGBTQ+ ally Charlize Theron adopted Jackson in 2012. Then in 2015, she adopted her second daughter, August.

She explained why adoption was so important to her in a 2018 interview with Elle magazine, saying: “I was always aware that there are so many children in this world who don’t have families.

“Adoption is a very personal thing — I know people whom I love dearly who don’t feel that they could raise another child as their own. I respect that.”

In 2019, Theron revealed that her eldest child Jackson, who was originally introduced to the world as a boy, was actually a girl. When asked about Jackson’s gender identity by The Daily Mail, Theron replied: “Yes, I thought she was a boy too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’”

The acclaimed actress continued: “They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide.”

The actress said she has “two beautiful daughters” and said she hopes to see them both thrive.

A quick glance at Charlize Theron’s Instagram account confirms that they are doing just that. The most recent pics of her kids are an April trip to NYC that is showcased on her profile, and it looked like everyone had a blast, including checking out Broadway shows and enjoying a giant ice cream sundae.

Before that, in March, Charlize Theron visited Disney World and shared some more photos of her kids.

In one, Theron and her daughters posed in front of a rainbow-painted wall. In another, they took a ride on the Tron Lightcycle Run. She captioned the post, “Spring break mode activated.”

Also, in August 2023, she posted an adorable video of Jackson and August rocking out to “Shake It Off” at a Taylor Swift concert during the singer’s Eras Tour.

Theron captioned the video, “Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!! We had such a great f***ing time.” One comment underneath the clip simply read: “You are the best mother any kid could ever hope for.”

In 2019, the actress spoke out about the importance of using the correct pronouns for Jackson. In an interview with PrideSource, she explained that while she didn’t wish to speak to her trans daughter’s experiences, it is important people refer to her using the correct pronouns.

She said: “My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story.

“I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her.”

The actress, who recently announced plans to give control of her Instagram handle to an HIV activist to mark World Aids Day on Sunday (1 December), continued: “I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings.

“I don’t want to be that mum, and that was really why I said what I said.”

Jackson and August really are very lucky kids indeed.