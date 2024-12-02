RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six runner-up La Voix has made a surprise confession: she’s never actually watched the show.

Despite winning four challenges, including three in a row, La Voix apparently had no idea what tasks she’d be facing on Drag Race UK.

During an interview with Metro, the singer and drag star was asked which queen from another season of the reality series she’d consider tough competition. “I’ve never watched another season, so I couldn’t tell you,” she answered, stunning the interviewer.

However, she’d already told fellow finalists, Marmalade, Kyran Thrax and Rileasa Slaves, about her lack of Drag Race knowledge.

Rileasa said: “She’s being directly honest,” and Kyran confirmed: “She arrived [on] set and went, ‘So, what is this?’”

La Voix continued: “They would go, ‘Tomorrow we’re playing the Snatch Game’, [or] ‘We’re doing this’ and I’d be like, ‘What’s that?'”

Despite claiming to have never watched the show, La Voix revealed that she did know some former competitors because she’d worked with them in drag across the UK.

Not having watched the show didn’t do La Voix much harm. (BBC)

“I’ve worked a lot with The Vivienne and Baga [Chipz]’s opened for me many a time. That’s ironic,” she joked. “No tea, no shade, I’ve just not watched it.”

She went on to say she believed that never having watched the reality series left her in good stead because she had no expectations or fears around the challenges.

“There were so many queens and a lot of the eliminated ones [who] were so in the franchise and in the show and ‘I think this means this and that means that’, and it was quite nice to be like: ‘I’m just going to see what they throw at me tomorrow’ and come at it fresh. I think that did me a lot of favours.”

She won the Snatch Game, the Rusical, the roast and the improvised acting challenge and was never placed below safe. However, she was pipped to the crown by Thrax, whom she recently joked was the one queen who she didn’t want to lose to.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is streaming on BBC iPlayer now.

