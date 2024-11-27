RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist La Voix reveals what her dad’s makeover challenge meant to her, which queen should have been in the finale and why she would be fine with a double crowning – if it’s not with this co-star.

Drag Race UK season six has chosen its final four; among them, Queen of the Universe alum and undeniable frontrunner La Voix.

La Voix has stormed the competition, snatching four (four!) RuPeter badges (challenge wins), while finding time to elicit tears from thousands of Drag Race UK viewers with an emotional makeover for her father and add herself to the Liza Minelli Snatch Game hall of fame.

Speaking to PinkNews exclusively ahead of the finale, which airs on BBC iPlayer on Thursday (28 November), La Voix reveals why Dita Garbo should have made the top four, which moment from filming got her together and which queen she wouldn’t want to share a crown with.

PinkNews: Congratulations! How are you feeling about making the finale?

La Voix: It’s absolutely incredible. You don’t get to appreciate how far you’ve got really, in the actual filming of the season. Is this episode six? Is this seven? And then all of a sudden you’re home, and not allowed to talk about it for months. So you almost feel like you did something wrong.

To be here in this top four now is just dream come true. You sit for 10 weeks, every Thursday, waiting for the episode to come out. It’s like Christmas Day every Thursday. It’s so exciting, and I’m going to be gutted when it’s all finished. And I’m going to have to watch other boring BBC programs on a Thursday.

Which moment from Drag Race UK season six made you gag the most?

[The fight with Chanel and Marmalade] was the end of like episode two, going into three! So for us, it was day three or day four. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, they’re all at each other. They’re all going to kill each other. It’s all absolute madness. What on Earth have I got involved in?’

But the big moment for me was being sat on the set of the Snatch Game. And I don’t think any of us forget walking the runway the first time, and you can see the judging panel in the corner of your eye, but you try really hard not to look at them.

This has been such a strong season that the crown could go to any of you – how would a double crowning make you feel?

Well first of all, don’t Google whatever double crowning means. That sounds dodgy.

Does a double crowning not happen? Are there three? Are there four? Who knows! You are assuming that you know how this pans out, and clearly we don’t. And for me, as I’ve said previously, it’s not about me winning, it’s about Kyran losing, and that’s all.

That’s the only thing that matters to me at this stage. Fought so hard to keep bringing her down a peg or two. That will be the final glory.

Your dad’s makeover during the Makeover Challenge was one of those most impactful moments of the season. What was it like to live that, and to watch it back?

Oh gosh, that entire day was emotionally exhausting. We had no idea it was going to happen, we just didn’t see that coming. So it was so emotional, the fact that it was my dad. I mean, he lives 250 miles away. He’s nearly 80, you know? When he walked around that corner and his little blazer and his pocket square, and he just looked so vulnerable. He didn’t have a clue what he was doing!

He’d just been shoved on a train and sent down and and it was just a joy and for him to turn that around with the most eloquent speech, giving a beautiful message to a community. And I was like, ‘That’s my dad.’ I always knew he’d supported me and been proud of me, but that reversal of suddenly been massively proud of him was incredible.

Which queen do you think should have made the finale alongside you four?

I think the person who was most vocal about it and really, really let us all know she was present, active within the series, was Dita Garbo.

You know she’s lived to this long, let’s give her the crown.

And finally, can you describe your Drag Race UK journey in three words?

Breakdowns, Liza and fascism*.

*Editorial Note: ‘Fascism’ is a reference to when Actavia said that Gerri Halliwell invented ‘fascism’ instead of ‘feminism’ by mistake during the Rusical episode.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 6 finale will air at 8pm on Thursday 28 November on BBC iPlayer.