Anok Yai has said she “doesn’t want” the Model of the Year award anymore after losing out to trans model Alex Consani.

Alex Consani, 21, became the first transgender woman to win the title at the 2024 Fashion Awards on Monday (2 December).

The in-demand trans model, known for her striking bleach blonde hair, said her victory marked a “big step in the right direction” during her acceptance speech.

Anok Yai, 26, congratulated Consani in a post on X/Twitter the following day before saying that she didn’t want an award from the British Fashion Council anymore.

“Alex, I love you and I’m so proud of you,” she said. “British Fashion Council, thank you but I don’t want it anymore.”

The American model, who is the first of South Sudanese descent and the second Black model to open a Prada show, added that she is “exhausted” over her loss, but was still proud of Consani.

“If you have seen the effort that I’ve seen Alex put in; you would understand how proud I am of her,” she said. “But Alex can be proud and I can be exhausted at the same time. It doesn’t take away how much love we have for each other.”

Anok Yai was nominated for the award alongside fellow models Alva Claire, Amelia Gray, Liu Wen, and Mona Tougaard.

She was also nominated for the award in 2023, but came runner-up to Paloma Elsesser.

Her frustration was analysed by Aiyana Ishmael for Teen Vogue, who wrote that Yai “rightfully should be frustrated.”

“Yai can be upset at the institution, honouring her emotions while still being excited for Consani,” Ishmael wrote. “For so long Black and brown women have been told to just be grateful to be in the room, especially when it comes to fashion. But broadly, we can acknowledge that minorities are often expected to accept defeat with humility and grace, while white people get to be whole versions of themselves.”

Anok Yai at Howard University

Anok Yai was studying biochemistry at Plymouth State University when she attended Howard University‘s homecoming week celebrations in October 2017.

While she was there, she was spotted by professional photographer, Steve ‘theSUNK’ Hall, who asked to take her picture. The photo then went viral on Instagram, sparking huge interest from modeling agencies, including IMG Models. She eventually chose to sign with Next Model Management.

During her Model of the Year acceptance speech, Alex Consani honoured Black trans models, including Connie Fleming and Aaron Rose Philip, who helped her reach new heights in her career.

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant,” she said.