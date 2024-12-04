The brand new queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 are ready make a splash with an aquatic cast ru-veal that introduces 14 sickening divas to the world.

It feels like just yesterday that the banana queen herself, Ms. Nymphia Wind, took the crown of season 16 after battling off Plane Jane, Sapphira Cristál and many more for the title. And that’s because, well, it basically was yesterday; the Taiwanese queen has only been reigning for less than eight months.

Since then, queens like Alyssa Edwards, Kyran Thrax and Angeria Paris VanMicheals have all snatched crowns – but as any fan of the entertainment goliath knows, the RuPaul’s Drag Race big wheel keeps on turning, and has dropped promos for its 17th (!) season after a sopping wet tease that confirmed season 17 premieres at 8pm on Friday 3 January on MTV in the US, and on WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

Revealed by Nymphia today (4 Dec), the cast features a demure 14 queens, including a queen personally invited by Ru, and drag family members of Plane Jane, Luxx Noir London and Trinity the Tuck. Hold onto your wigs, girls.

Here’s your cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 – and they’re making a splash, henny.

They're ready to make a SPLASH! 💦



Get hydrated with an all-new season of #DragRace – premiering FRIDAY JAN 3 at 8p on @mtv! 💅 pic.twitter.com/sc3IbrIf61 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 4, 2024

Acacia Forgot

Hailing from the humble Los Angeles in California, Acacia Forgot is already a singer/ songwriter, and will be coming out the gate belting.

“You’re getting original music, big boobs, blond hair,” Acacia promises for a typical show. “People think I’m a bitch when they first meet me,” she adds. “They think I’m unnaproachable but I’m not.”

We doubt you’re forgetting this one!

@AcaciaForgot

Arrietty

The drag daughter of season 15 (and maybe All Stars 10) diva Irene the Alien, Arrietty is from Seattle, Washington – but whereras her mawma might have been an extraterrestrial, Arrietty is an “Elusive Elven Deity”

“I have a different eye for drag,” Arrietty says in her Meet the Queens. “And b*tches around me are always mad. Dropping like flies.”

We just hope she’s as spiky as Irene.

@Arrietty_TheElf

Crystal Envy

Crystal Envy is what? A woman. And she’s from Asbury Park, New Jersey.

“I’m the most sickening b*tch in the room,” Crystal, a former Miss Paradise reveals, promising, “reveals and stunts to make you gag.” She also says that, “pretty girls get a bad rap.” We wonder why…

Crystal is also the drag sister of Jasmine Kennedie from Season 14, so there best be some bucking involved.

@thecrystalenvy

Hormona Lisa

Chattanooga, Tennessee queen Hormona Lisa is the diva who was (allegedly) invited personally by RuPaul after the pair met during the House of Hidden Meanings book tour – so she must have something special going on!

“I’m probably the best queen [from Chattanooga],” Hormona says. Fair. Her name comes from being both a “little whackadoodle, a little crazy” and being an art school dropout.

@Hormona_Lisa_

Jewels Sparkles

Trinity the Tuck’s drag-granddaughter, Jewels Sparkles is here to shine – and if her promo is anything to go by, also to slay.

“I was an Instagram girl when I first started doing drag,” Jewels says. “But over time, you’ve got to get the whole package… If you’re not calling an ambulance after a drag show in Tampa, you’re not doing it right.”

She, like her grandmama, lives in Florida, but whereas Trinity lives in Orlando, Jewels is a Tampa girl.

@jewelssparkles_

Joella

No, it’s not early 2000s YouTube goliath Zoella, it’s Joella, from LA, CA – in fact, she’s the self-branded “Slaysian Diva” of the city.

And, she’s mother of the Joella dynasty, so she’s sure to have some babies on future seasons if she does well.

@JoellaDynasty

Kori King

Good morning kingdom! Kori King – the drag sister of season 16’s Plane Jane – is sure to get the girls what? Stressed. And we can’t wait to see it.

Kori the TikTok diva is used to terrorising lives in Boston.

@Kori_kiing

Lana Ja’Rae

The drag daughter of season 15 finalist and Loosey LaDuca terroriser-in-chief Luxx Noir London, Lana Ja’Rae is here to slay – and she’s from New York, New York, baby.

@LanaJarae

Lexi Love

Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, Lexi Love is the doll of season 17.

Everybody say LOVE! 💓



All that glitters is Lexi Love on #DragRace Season 17 – FRIDAY JAN 3 at 8p on @mtv ✨ pic.twitter.com/bkfJa96hpq — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 4, 2024

Lucky Starzzz

Another Florida girl, Miami queen Lucky Starzzz is a drag “toon” – which, judging by her promo, seems to be short of cartoon. And diva, it’s Saturday morning and we’re plugged in.

And that’s “Starzzz” with three Z’s, thank you.

@TheLuckyStarzzz

Lydia Kollins

Now this is an ever so interesting case, and if you don’t want spoilers then… close your eyes until you scroll to the next queen, I don’t know.

Lydia Kollins, from Pittsburgh, has allegedly already returned to the Werk Room for All Stars 10 which is a slight spoiler for her season 17 placement – but makes us very excited for what she’s got to show.

That's Lydia B Kollins to you! 🫵



Catch her on #DragRace Season 17 – premiering FRIDAY JAN 3 at 8p on @mtv! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Kr3UQcIqpd — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 4, 2024

Onya Nurve

This Cleveland, Ohio queen is getting on our nerves and we couldn’t be happier.

Miss Nurve if ya nasty 💋 #DragRace Season 17 premieres FRIDAY JAN 3 at 8p on @mtv! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fBMGI2PjmP — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 4, 2024

Sam Star

The second queen on the season 17 to have come from Trinity the Tuck’s loins (sorry for the image), Sam Star is from Birmingham, Alabama, just like her mama.

Sam is (allegedly) the “supermodel of the south” – so let’s get ready for a runway stomp.

Star, star, star! 🌟



@samstarqueen

Suzie Toot

Our final season 17 diva, Suzie tends to Toot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

@SuzieToot

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 will premiere on WOW Presents Plus and MTV on 3 January, 2025.