RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 gets first teaser and release window

Start your engines! A brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is sashaying onto our screens in the very near future.

Though there hasn’t quite been a Drag Race drought, with new episodes Drag Race UK and Drag Race Down Under dropping in the space of 24 hours, and Canada’s Drag Race season five premiering earlier today (22 November), fans are craving more queens.

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a year since season 16, which introduced the world to newfound drag icons including Plane Jane, Sapphira Cristál, Amanda Tori Meating, Morphine Love Dion and, of course, the banana-loving champ herself, Nymphia Wind.

And yet season 17 is on the horizon. In a new teaser posted on social media, Drag Race production company World of Wonder announced that a brand new season of the OG franchise would be dropping in January. So, about six weeks’ time. Gag.

Though it’s just a ten second clip, the teaser promises that season 17 will certainly make a splash. At the beginning of the video, the coveted crown is dropped into a pool of water, never to be seen again (well, until around late April).

“This January on MTV, a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is making major waves. Wetter is better, henny,” Mama Ru declares in a voiceover, rounded off with her signature cackle.

In a post on X/Twitter, World of Wonder confirmed that like season 16, season 17 will be available to watch on MTV in the US and on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, including the UK.

The season will be available to stream in Australia via Stan, and in Canada through Crave.

Season 17’s cast is currently unconfirmed, though it’s expected that the full cast reveal will happen in early December.

Last year, the season 16 cast dropped on 6 December, so bookmark that first week.

It remains to be seen what cunning twists will occur in season 17, after season 16 aired with three major changes: the Ruturn of immunity, the “Rate-A-Queen” surprise, and the lack of a live finale.

For fans still needing their Drag Race thirst quenched, the Drag Race UK season six finale airs next week (28 November) on BBC iPlayer.

