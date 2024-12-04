The Bear star Will Poulter is raising money for this vital LGBTQ+ cause

The Bear star Will Poulter is raising money for an important LGBTQ+ cause in his latest effort to support the community.

Poulter, who in a 2018 interview described himself as a “white, straight, middle-class male”, plays Chef Luca – a top Copenhagen chef who trains Marcus (Lionel Boyce) – in Disney+ TV series The Bear.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his latest fundraising effort. The post featured an image of him from behind, wearing a T-shirt adorned with his hand-drawn illustration of his The Bear character, Luca, pouring a rainbow out of a blender.

He wrote in the photo’s caption that the proceeds from the T-shirt would go to the nonprofit Choose Love, which he explained provides “life-saving food, medical care, and shelter for LGBTQIA+ community members, and much more.”

Poulter asked his fans to purchase the top and in advance thanked them for “giving support to people who are in desperate need”.

It isn’t the first time Poulter has shown support for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2018, he shared a supportive pride message on X, and last year, he donated to Rainbow Railroad – an organisation which helps LGBTQ+ people escape violence and persecution – and encouraged others to do the same.

🌈❤️🌈❤️🌈❤️🌈❤️🌈❤️



HAPPY PRIDE to everybody celebrating the rights and freedoms of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community!!!



🌈❤️🌈❤️🌈❤️🌈❤️🌈❤️ — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) July 7, 2018

Despite the post being his latest fundraising bid, some fans questioned whether it could also hint at the future of The Bear and the relationship between Marcus and Luca.

On X, fans have already coined a name for the duo, should they ever get together: “Marluca.”

“They literally had the best chemistry in that show,” one person wrote of their characters.

Others misinterpreted the post as his own coming out, which it was not.

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, The Bear earned an impressive 23 nods, setting a new record for the most nominations in a single year for the Comedy category – being that the 2023 Emmys only just took place in January.

The hit comedy-drama show follows an award-winning chef (played by Jeremy Allen White) returning to his hometown to manage his deceased brother’s sandwich shop.

