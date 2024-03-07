Trisha Paytas doesn’t think lip-syncs should determine Drag Race eliminations

Trisha Paytas has recently gotten into RuPaul’s Drag Race, but she doesn’t think that lip-syncs should determine the elimination round.

Warning: Spoilers for season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race to follow.

The YouTuber is a new fan of the series and reportedly started watching the show after being impersonated by drag queen Sugar in season 15’s Snatch Game. Sugar might not have progressed after her failed attempt at impersonating the influencer, but it was still enough to draw her into the show that RuPaul hosts.

In the current season, 16, audiences saw Plasma get eliminated following a lip-sync battle with Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige. Paytas took to X on 4 March to share her thoughts on the elimination game.

“I’m sorry but the lip sync battles should NOT be the determining factor who goes home. Like a queen can win every single challenge but go home cause she not flipping? No shade. It is impressive. But track record should count for something,” they wrote.

In a second post, Paytas added: “So in theory, a queen could lose every challenge but win the whole competition cause she lip syncs the best ???? I’m not even the biggest fan of who was sent home but I mean she was a front runner. I’m shook.”

They concluded: “Also truly, the queen who won the lip sync is a FIERCE PERFORMER. Like it is damn impressive. But she doesn’t hold her own in the challenges like the others do.”

Mhi’ya’s season 16 co-star Geneva Karr then responded to Paytas’ post, and wrote: “Well it’s RuPaul’s Drag Race. The only opinion in the show that matters is… RuPaul’s.”

To this, Paytas responded. She added: “I mean it’s a show and I’m a fan. Isn’t that’s what entertainment is all about. Opinions and stuff. No disrespect but damn it’s not that serious.”

Their apparent online argument seemed to continue, with the Drag Race star now responding: “So what’s the point of LIP SYNCING FOR YOUR LIFE??? And in [the ‘Flowers’ lip sync] I didn’t flip! Y’all still was mad! KMA BOO.”

Paytas seemed to have the last word, now responding: “I just started watching the show last season and was truly wondering. I didn’t know it all came down to that. And honestly, ur gon win the whole show. Cause no one can compare to your performances.”

Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I suppose.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 airs every Friday on MTV.