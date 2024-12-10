A RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season four queen has slammed a guest judge for allegedly being “f***ing annoying”, telling fans: “It was bad, wasn’t it?”

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead for season four of Drag Race Down Under.

Drag Race Down Under has returned for season four under the guidance of new host Michelle Visage after RuPaul Charles stepped down from the franchise’s Australian spin-off.

For the first time, RuPaul’s right-hand woman is hosting her own season of Drag Race – and though not everyone’s happy about it, it’s already been a wild ride so far.

She returned alongside non-binary comic Rhys Nicholson, and a whole host of previous Down Under alumni and former competitors to help sort the girls out.

Friday (6 December)’s latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season four saw the queens auditioning for the role of “Tutu Much” on the soap “Platypussies on Fire”. Joining them was special guest and Drag Race Down Under season two star Hannah Conda, and guest judge and comedian Matt Okine.

After the episode was aired, contestant Nikita Iman – who eventually ended up in the Bottom Two – took to X to air her thoughts on the unidentified judge.

“That f***en guest judge too, he was so annoying,” she wrote on the social media site. “Rhys & Michelle had to shut him up at one point.”

Comedian Matt Okine (far left) joined the latest season of Drag Race Down Under as a guest judge. (Stan)

One fan, commented, however: “Or did you just do bad and not happy that he came for you.” To this, it appeared Iman took some responsibility for ending up in the final two.

You may like to watch

“Bahahahaha, f*** it was bad wasn’t it,” she replied.

The series has also seen guest judges like LGBTQ+ Australian icon G-Fip, RuPaul’s Drag Race veteran Sasha Colby, and Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk.

After Iman and Max Drag Queen lip-synced for their lives to “Talking Body” by Tove Lo, it was Max who eventually sashayed away.

Stream Drag Race Down Under weekly on Stan in Australia, or on BBC iPlayer in the UK.