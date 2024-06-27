Chrishell Stause and G Flip made more than a few straight people uncomfortable with their unabashed Pride post, which made an accurate point on LGBTQ+ sex facts.

Taking to Instagram on 26 June, the Selling Sunset star wrote a joint post with her spouse G Flip, who is non-binary, which read: “Statistically queer couples have better sex… sucks to be straight.

“HAPPY PRIDE,” they concluded with a rainbow emoji.

Some heterosexual social media users felt the need to project their apparent insecurities on their bedroom performance in the comments, with some comments being hilariously shut down by the couple.

“Well this is weird since u used to be straight,” wrote one follower, to which The Traitors US star responded: “Well I should know.” Jason Oppenheim, look away now.

Others even questioned the actor’s sexuality, with one person writing: “You were all about being straight until Jason didn’t want kids. What a weird thing to say.”

You may like to watch

LGBTQ+ sex facts:

Despite heterosexual social media users “fighting for their lives in the comments,” as actor Bryana Salaz observed, the numbers on LGBTQ+ sex don’t lie.

A 2024 study in the Journal of Social Psychological and Personality Science discovered that men have more orgasms than women in heterosexual couples — with 95 per cent of men reaching climax when having sex, compared to 65 per cent of women — while sapphic couples have been found to orgasm at similar rates to men.

The study found that 86 per cent of lesbian women usually or always experience orgasm during sex, with the orgasm gap almost completely disappearing when women engage in clitoral-focused self-pleasure.

Annabelle Knight, a sex and relationships expert at Lovehoney, believes that the orgasm gap women in heterosexual couples particularly face could be because of the “outdated” idea that “sex has to be penetrative”.

“For many people, particularly those who are heterosexual, the idea of ‘sex’ is synonymous with ‘intercourse,'” the expert tells PinkNews, despite the brand finding just 15% of women can reach orgasm through penetrative sex alone.

“This discounts the genuine experience of many people, including those in the LGBTQ+ community,” she says.

The expert continues: “Sex absolutely doesn’t have to be limited to penetration, and often, sex without penetration can be an even more intimate experience thanks to the opportunity it gives for exploration and experimentation.

“Queer couples have long been pioneers in the field of outercourse and they absolutely deserve credit for it being recognised as ‘sex’ in itself.”