RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Sasha Colby has named several queens she wants to go up against in a potential second season of All Stars: All Winners.

She’s your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen, and your favourite RuPaul’s Drag Race winners should be scared, because Ms. Sasha Colby – the legendary former Miss Continental and winner of season 15 – already knows who she wants to compete against, should she ever return for an ‘All Winners’ version of All Stars.

Ever since All Stars 7, fans and viewers have been casting their nets for which of their favourite champions they want to see back again – and speaking exclusively to PinkNews ahead of her UK tour and debut performance at the Clapham Grand, Sasha confirms that she’s up for a Werk Room Ru-turn.

“I love a good competition. I’m a pageant girl. So I’m always up, as long as my friends, and my support system are down to help me,” she says. “It’s never off the cards.”

As if that wasn’t enough to get us hyped for a potential round two with the G-O-D-D-E-S-S, she’s already got a wish list for winners she’d like to see back in the Werk Room.

“Sasha Velour,” Sasha says immediately, before adding: “Bob the Drag Queen. Bianca [Del Rio]… my sister [Kylie] Sonique.”

She explains: “I would say those [four] would be the funnest to watch, also. I would genuinely be entertained watching Bob kill it, and watching Bianca be Bianca, and just to be in Sasha’s orbit.”

As well as the season nine, eight, six and All Stars 6 winners of the flagship franchise, Sasha also has more global picks, such as the first ever Drag Race Holland winner; “Oh, my god. Envy Peru‘s drag is like… the epitome of drag. It’s just so well done. That is a look queen that is also a performer. So amazing.”

It’s not an exaggeration to say we have never been more sat.

The first version of All Stars: All Winners aired in 2022 and saw Jinkx Monsoon become the Queen of All Queens, beating out finalist Monét X Change to the crown, along with six other winners across the franchise.

Several further winners have given their takes on whether they’d ever return, including firm negatives (All Stars 3‘s Trixie Mattel and Drag Race France‘s Keiona) while others have been more open (Drag Race UK‘s Danny Beard and Ginger Johnson).

Tickets to Sasha Colby's London stop of her UK Tour at The Clapham Grand on 29th September are available here.