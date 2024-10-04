The first look at Michelle Visage as Drag Race Down Under’s host has been revealed. It was announced earlier this year that the longtime Drag Race judge would replace RuPaul in the franchise’s Australian spin-off.

There have been three seasons of the Australian version since it launched in 2021, with Kita Mean, Spankie Jackzon and Isis Avis Loren, being crowned.

Visage, who was RuPaul’s right-hand woman in previous series of the show, will now take centre stage.

In a promotional image for the upcoming season, WOW Presents Plus shared an image of Visage as the new host.

“It’s her house now,” text reads under an image of Visage standing with hands on hips, and wearing a lace jumpsuit, black thigh-high boots and leather fingerless gloves.

One fan said she looked “gagging fiercely”, while another said: “Girl, Michelle looks so good.”

Someone else wrote online: “The pose, the face, the tagline… they managed to get me excited for a Down Under season which is not an easy task.”

In March, Visage offered advice to parents who have queer children, saying: “All they really need is love.”

She has previously thanked RuPaul for entrusting her with the “beloved shows”, adding: “The colour, humour and outrageousness of Down Under drag holds a special place in my heart. I’m ready to do everything in my power to encourage these beautiful queens to believe in themselves and let their inner light shine through.

Season four of Drag Race Down Under will premiere on the WOW Presents Plus in the US and other select countries (including New Zealand), and on Stan in Australia.

