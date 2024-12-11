Dylan Mulvaney has celebrated a personal milestone of publicly transitioning, telling her followers she has never felt more like a woman.

“I hope this is an OK time,” the Days of Girlhood creator said on Sunday (8 December), “because it is day 1,000 of being a girl.”

The trans activist celebrated with a cake and a larger-than-life Percy Pig toy, before heading to a hot tub and watching her “favourite musical for a third time”, Why Am I So Single?

And to mark the almost three years that she has been transitioning in the public eye, Mulvaney decided to pass on some of what she’s learnt.

“My first takeaway, and a really big win, is that I’ve never felt more like a woman,” she said. “When I look in the mirror, there is not a doubt in my mind that I am one, and it’s such a gorgeous feeling.”

Having “laid the groundwork” of her identity, she now gets “to decide what kind of woman I want to be”, she added.

“For me, that’s a kind one, an optimistic one and an earnest one. It’s a very privileged mind-set to arrive at because I needed hormones, gender-affirming care, my loved ones and a very public crisis to get here. And I don’t take any of those things for granted.”

Addressing the misgendering she’s faced online, Mulvaney said: “It doesn’t make me waiver, and, in a screwed-up way, it’s quite gender-affirming because I know they would never treat a man that way.”

The soon-to-be West End star acknowledged that with Donald Trump’s second term as president fast approaching, many trans and non-binary people were going to feeling “really intimidated”. However, she went on: “No matter what happens, the way I see myself is something they can’t take away from me.

“If these past 1,000 days have taught me anything, it’s that no matter how hard you attempt to deny someone’s existence, you can’t deny someone’s tangible joy from finding their identity.”

