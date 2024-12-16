On Saturday (December 14), SNL’s Jane Wickline sang a hilarious song parodying pop icon Sabrina Carpenter as feeling ‘left out’ from internet rumours about her sexuality.

Before singing the song, Wickline said: “A lot of people on the internet like to start these juicy rumors about whether pop stars are gay, and this is a new song that I, Sabrina Carpenter, wrote called ‘When Will Even One Person Do That About Me?'”

The song references other pop stars like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, who have long been subject to online chatter about their sexuality, with some die-hard Swifties convinced that Swift is secretly gay.

However, it’s important to note that speculating on a celeb’s sexuality can be harmful as it can force them to feel like they need to label themselves when they aren’t ready, as in the case of Heartstopper’s Kit Connor.

In the song, Jane Wickline sang: “Taylor Swift sings about a crush on her best friend/ And you all cry ‘lesbian’ because she didn’t phrase it ‘my boy best friend.”

“In a music video, I make out with Jenna Ortega/ No one doubts me at all when I say this is a metaphor for one of my ex-boyfriends/ And that is all it was, but no one ever wondered.”

The song also pointed out that ‘Taste’ led to online discussion that the song was about Shawn Mendes rather than focusing on the Carpenter and Ortega kissing each other.

“Help me/ Just tell me what I’m doing wrong/ Why am I the only straight pop star/ Taken at their word?/ It’s lonely/ I do gay stuff and you don’t get mad/ I just want the same treatment/ I want to have mystique/ Why don’t you think I’m either bi or pretending that I might be/ I’m not bi or pretending, but why does no one think I’m lying/ I just want you to think I might have secrets,” the song continued.

Wickline’s lyrics also reminded viewers that Carpenter kissed a female alien during the MTV Video Music Awards and yet still didn’t arouse any rumours about her sexuality.

The parody track didn’t sound like any specific Sabrina Carpenter song, unlike when SNL parodied “Espresso” but sang about a bride cheating on her future husband with a man named Domingo – a sketch that went massively viral.

Wickline said she wouldn’t be able to “look or sound like (Sabrina Carpenter)” because “she’s completely perfect” but for the song: “I am her.”

Sabrina Carpenter has not responded publicly to SNL’s parody.