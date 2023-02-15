Heartstopper star Kit Connor has spoken out against people making “harmful” assumptions about others’ sexuality based on the way they look or act.

Joined by his co-star Joe Locke for a Heartstopper reaction video with GQ, Connor addressed the way some people make “ridiculous” conclusions about other people and their sexuality.

The pair were looking at one Heartstopper scene in which Connor’s character, Nick Nelson, confronts his friend, homophobic bully Harry Greene (Cormac Hyde-Corrin) in the cinema.

In the Netflix series, Harry and Nick are friends as Harry believes Nick is straight, but Connor said the fight was the moment his character realises his friend group are “not good people”.

Kit Connor, 18, said: “There are many ways to view masculinity in Heartstopper.

“The idea that you can tell someone’s sexuality based on the way that they look, the way that they talk, the way that they walk, the way that they dress, is quite frankly ridiculous and it’s really quite harmful.”

He continued: “[With] Heartstopper, one of the strong messages it sends is the fact that, to do that, is frankly wrong.”

Connor endured intense speculation about his own sexuality after the series aired last year, and was pressured to come out as bisexual .

The actor was spotted allegedly holding hands with Cuban Girl’s Guide star Maia Reficco, which led to some so-called fans suggesting he was “queerbaiting”. In response, he said he felt “forced” to reveal his bisexuality to fans.

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman recently addressed Kit Connor’s forced coming out, telling Attitude magazine that it made her “so angry”.

“I care about this cast so deeply. I feel like a parent figure,” she said. “What people were saying to him was so anti-Heartstopper.

“How could you watch the show then do that to him? Truly idiotic.”