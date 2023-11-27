10 Taylor Swift songs which sound like they are about being LGBTQ+

Gaylors assemble – it’s time to take a deep-dive into all the Taylor Swift songs that sound like they’re about being gay, but actually aren’t.

As all Swifties will know, Taylor’s songs are laced with intricate detail. From red wine splashed onto a t-shirt to a scarf that reminds Jake Gyllenhaal of innocence, Ms Swift is skilled at weaving hyper-specific tapestries that rope you in and help you build a story all of your own.

For Taylor Swift fans, that means we do a lot of projecting ourselves into her songs. By the end of “Dear John”, I feel like I’ve been personally wronged by John Mayer, and when I listen to “Anti-Hero”, I firmly feel that it is, in fact, me that’s the problem.

As a queer Taylor Swift fan, and a burgeoning Gaylor, I also spend a lot of time agonising over lyrics and wondering if they could be read through a queer lens. As Swifties sit back and wait even longer for her to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version), we take a look at a handful of her songs that, in an alternative reality, could actually be queer.