Max has finally announced a release date for the highly anticipated season three of The White Lotus, and we will be seated.

The streaming site has recently shared a first look into the upcoming season of the dark comedy-drama, which features Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal. Better known mononymously as Lisa, Manobal shared her excitement about featuring in The White Lotus season three.

In a new announcement about the third instalment of the popular series, Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette confirmed when it would arrive on our screens. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer for more holiday resort goodness, as Perrette confirmed it’s going to land in early 2025.

Specifically, The White Lotus season three is set to debut on Max in February next year, as per Variety.

The plot for the new series has not been revealed although Deadline has announced that the characters include a corporate executive, an actress, two mothers, a misfit and a yoga enthusiast.

Creator and showrunner Mike White previously suggested it would focus on death and spirituality.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” he told Unpacking Season 2. “It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round of White Lotus, [which will] be longer, bigger [and] crazier.”

Elsewhere during the media conference, Perrette also announced that another Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms would arrive towards the end of 2025. The Last of Us season two also has a planned 2025 premiere in the spring.

Meanwhile, the ever-popular series Euphoria looks like it could return for season three in 2026, but nothing has been confirmed.