Adele sitting courtside is the gift that keeps on giving. The singer has now explained what really went through her head during the infamous NBA game meme where she appeared completely unbothered.

The “Someone Like You” singer is no stranger to breaking the internet with her comedic timing, so much so that she’s dubbed herself “a constant meme” even when doing nothing but minding her own business as she sits courtside at a basketball game.

Of course, the pop superstar is no stranger to iconic sideline moments. The singer has made multiple courtside basketball appearances alongside her sports agent husband Rich Paul over the years.

Back in 2022, Adele was captured looking anywhere but the camera during an NBA All-Star game. The clip quickly went viral and has truly defied the test of time.

Adele pretending not to notice ignoring the camera in front of her at the All Star Game

She revisited the iconic moment during one of her now-wrapped Las Vegas residency shows. She told the audience, saying that at that moment it looked like she didn’t “give a flying f***”.

“So, I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right?” she said to the audience.

“So, obviously, I know sitting courtside at a basketball game, you’re ‘asking for it’ or whatever, but Rich was, like, working the room and, you know, talking to players and people.”

“And I didn’t mind! I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you,” she joked.

However, the star explained that the camera crew asked her twice for permission to film her, and she said no. This happened around the time she originally cancelled her residency dates in Vegas and didn’t want to be publicised at the event.

“I said, ‘Please don’t,’” she explained and claimed that the crew continued to record her anyway.

She added: “The reason my lips look like I had filler, I’ve got naturally big lips, right? I don’t need filler. But the reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking.

“I was like, ‘These motherf***ers have come back and they’re filming me against my will’. And I didn’t realise they were airing it on TV, I thought it was just in the room, you know?”

Adele continued: “I was ignoring [them], looking everywhere but the camera because I was very annoyed because I had asked not to be filmed… Also, my face is just very meme-able, I can’t help it.”