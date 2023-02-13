In time-honoured style, British pop icon Adele reflected the global mood as she waited impatiently to watch Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

Joining a string of celebrities such as Billie Eilish and Bradley Cooper who were pitchside to see Rihanna make her live musical comeback, Adele was on top form looking extremely unbothered by the NFL action as she waited for the pop icon to make her appearance.

The “Someone Like You” singer is no stranger to breaking the internet with her brilliantly comedic reactions, so much so that she’s now fondly referred to by fans as a ‘walking meme’ when she’s out and about.

Back in 2022, a clip of Adele looking around vacantly at an NBA All-Star event and completely ignoring a TV camera in close quarters went viral and has since become a timeless meme.

And since it’s no secret that she was at the Super Bowl to see Rihanna perform, the old meme made a timely reappearance as clips emerged online of Adele looking completely bored as she sat through football and adverts. In other words, a big mood.

adele watching the super bowl while not knowing the rules pic.twitter.com/3PT5gkWMz1 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2023

In the past week, Adele brought her A-game at the Grammys where her chaotic energy with Lizzo, her baffled reaction to SZA’s artist introduction and adorably relatable meeting with The Rock all made top meme billing.

Adele reacts to Lizzo filming her after Harry Styles won ‘Album of the Year’ at the #GRAMMYs:



“Why are you filming me for?!” https://t.co/O60FpQXUpH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2023

And now, mere days later, we have been blessed with more relatable Adele content as she rolled up to yet another major sporting event for one thing only – a good musical time.

Dressed in a no-nonsense power suit and oversized sunglasses, Adele made no attempt to pretend that she was at the Super Bowl for anything other than Rihanna’s halftime act – and Twitter users were quick off the mark when they spotted her looking mightily unimpressed.

“Adele showed up at the Super Bowl to watch Rihanna faster than at the Grammys where she was nominated for 7 awards,” noted one Twitter user, aptly describing the excitement of Rihanna fans.

Adele really said watch me being the most iconic person there #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kEPL2WMmpd — juIia ❦ (@rosesforwIne) February 12, 2023

adele at the super bowl just for rihanna she’s so real pic.twitter.com/42ArgBtFls — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) February 13, 2023

adele in the super bowl only for rihanna is giving me watching a three hours movie about gucci only for gaga pic.twitter.com/SccGYCgeo6 — asif 〄 (@chromaticgaga) February 13, 2023

when they tell me i can watch the super bowl just because adele and rihanna are there



ME: shut up ZIP IT 🤐 pic.twitter.com/uefozkFhIl — Nani✮ (@adeles_wine) February 12, 2023

why is adele at the audience always meme material😭 pic.twitter.com/D0bwRM6TwP — allure #Fentybowl (@allurequinn) February 13, 2023

This woman is the reason I don't sleep pic.twitter.com/UfTAQpfVL8 — Heals (@Dellylove_adele) February 12, 2023

Plenty of fans gave a shoutout to her signature lip-bop, which was born during a pandemic Instagram Live.

adele stay w that lip pop😭 pic.twitter.com/UwInN649e6 — marley 🍃🤍 (@campbarbmarley) February 13, 2023

As always, Adele continues to be a gay icon.

In conclusion: “The way she’s just sitting there while there are two old men talking … she even did a sign for shut up ADELE IS SO REAL.”