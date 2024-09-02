It’s bad news, Daydreamers. Adele has announced she will be taking a hiatus from her music following her final Las Vegas residency run.

The “Hello” singer has sadly said goodbye to her fans, telling audience-goers during one of her Adele in Munich shows that she’ll be taking a “big break” away from music following the final dates of her residency, which were rescheduled due to illness.

The fellow Chappell Roan stan told fans during the weekend performance: “I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I have ever done and probably the longest I will ever do.

“I have 10 shows after this back in my [Las Vegas] residency…But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for the whole [rest] of my break.”

It was emotional 🥲💔

“It has been amazing, I just need a rest,” she continued, starting to get visibly choked up. “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself,” she said. Adele previously appeared to confirm that she married her sports agent partner Rich Paul earlier this year.

“And I want to live it now. I want to live my new life that I’ve been building. I will miss you terribly… And I will remember these shows for eternity… Thank you so much.”

Adele previously announced the final dates of her Vegas shows at Caesars Palace, telling fans that her performances had “changed her life”.

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in October 2023: “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have.

“I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being onstage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget.

“All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life,” she wrote at the time.

Adele will be wrapping up her Weekends with Adele shows in Las Vegas on 23 November 2024.