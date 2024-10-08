Billie Eilish says she won’t talk about her sexuality ‘ever again’

Billie Eilish regrets having ever talked publicly about certain aspects of her private life.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again,” the “Bad Guy” singer said.

During an interview with Vogue magazine, Eilish said she felt she had been too honest about her sexual preference in the past and has learnt not to be so open in the future.

“I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again and I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.

“I guess I underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news [in] the whole world.”

Billie Eilish won’t be saying anything about her love life in future. (Getty)

Eilish first opened up about her experiences with same-sex attraction during an interview with Variety 11 months ago. She commented on her femininity, adding that she was attracted to, but intimidated by, women.

“I love them so much,” she said. “I love them as people, I’m attracted to them as people.”

Fans reacted excitedly to the news, prompting the star to say for: “Oh, I guess I came out today. OK, cool. It’s exciting to me. I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know. I am for the girls.”

She later admitted to another reporter that she hadn’t intended to come out, saying: “I kind of thought, wasn’t it obvious?”

