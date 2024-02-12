RuPaul’s Drag Race and Doctor Who star Jinkx Monsoon and husband Michael Abbott are splitting after three years of marriage.

The pair were married in January 2021, announcing on Instagram that they’d tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Now, Abbott has shared the news that the pair are going their separate ways. As of Monday (12 February), Jinkx has not shared their own statement.

“With a heavy heart, I share that Jinkx and I have chosen to part ways,” Abbott penned in an Instagram post.

“In this extremely challenging time, I want to emphasise my deep gratitude to Jinkx for the shared moments, love and growth we experienced together.

“As we begin the intricate process of untangling our lives, I carry a profound appreciation for the positive impact Jinkx has had on the journey.

“Friends and followers – your understanding and respect for our privacy are valued more than words can express. Thank you for your empathy and support during this difficult chapter.”

Jinkx, who is set to appear in the upcoming season of sci-fi drama Doctor Who, announced last week that she will play a headline show at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City on Valentine’s Day 2025.

Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon will appear in the new season of Doctor Who. (BBC)

In 2017, Jinkx came out as non-binary, sharing in an interview with Queerty that: “I’ve never identified as fully male. I’ve always identified as more gender fluid or gender ambiguous, but I never knew the vocabulary to explain it for myself.”

Later on in 2020, they opened up about lacking the language to explain their gender to others growing up.

“I would say to people then that it was more than not just feeling like your typical boy, but less than wanting to become a woman,” they told PinkNews in an exclusive interview.

“I didn’t really have the words to explain how I felt, and I didn’t use the word trans for myself because I didn’t think I was ‘trans enough’ to identify that way.”

When they appeared on Drag Race, they’d described themself as trans to friends, but hadn’t used the term in the public arena until they were challenged to do so.

“Right after I won was doing an interview and I was weighing in on transphobia in the media, and someone responded to my thoughts on the issue by saying: “You don’t really get to have an opinion on this because you’re not a trans person.

“That’s when I said to the person, I actually do identify as trans. It was kind of around the time that gender non-conforming, non-binary and gender-fluid were becoming words we used, and were being popularised in such a way that I felt like, finally, I have a way to explain to people the way that I feel and have always felt.”