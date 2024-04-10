Heartstopper star Bradley Riches has announced his engagement to his partner, theatre director Scott Johnston.

In a moving post on social media, the 22-year-old actor and Celebrity Big Brother star revealed that Johnston proposed to him earlier this week while the pair were in Sorrento, Italy.

Riches shared a series of photos of the pair hugging and kissing while standing in a heart shape made of rose petals, overlooking the Italian coastline.

“Erm…YES,” Riches wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

“I never thought I’d find someone who gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships and then @scottjohnston1.8 came. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved,” he wrote in the adorable post.

“I love you endlessly,” he added, as he flashed an impressive silver ring on his index finger.

As Oscar Wilde once said, life really does imitate art, as Riches’ gorgeous engagement looks like it was stripped directly from the pages of Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper comics.

Riches starred in season two of the Heartstopper series on Netflix, as James McEwan – a gay student who crushes on Isaac Henderson (Toby Donovan).

Unlike Toby and James’ fleeting romance, Riches and Johnston appear to be in it for the long haul.

In a separate video posted on TikTok, Riches shared that Johnston flew him to Sorrento and asked him to dress in all white, immediately leaving him suspicious.

A slew of Riches’ celebrity friends have congratulated the sweet couple, including Celebrity Big Brother host and mother to the LGBTQ+ community, AJ Odudu, and Drag Race UK contestant Vanity Milan.

“OH MY GODDDDDDDDD AHHH CONGRATULATIONS BABY,” wrote David Potts, who won Riches’ series of Celebrity Big Brother back in March.

Riches’ Heartstopper co-stars Corrina Brown, Bel Priestley, and Jack Barton also shared their good wishes.

Riches entered the Celebrity Big Brother house at the beginning of March, and swiftly became a fan favourite – before eventually being evicted in sixth place.

During his time in the house, he spoke openly about his experience with autism, and was praised for bringing authentic, queer and neurodivergent representation to the UK’s TV screens.