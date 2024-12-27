A series of Instagram Stories posted by clothing designer Lauren Alexander on December 25 has sent the internet into a frenzy, as it seems like she assembled a truly epic group of people to spend Christmas with – including Gladiator star Pedro Pascal.

The jealousy-inducing set of snaps showed her hanging out at the beach with Pascal, as well as composer Brandon Campbell and LGBTQ+ singer and actor Omar Apollo, who recently starred alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer. Talent agent Franklin Latt also made an appearance.

In one of the photos, a shirtless Pedro Pascal can be seen smiling in a smouldering sort of way while reading Olga Tokarczuk’s Don’t Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, a subversive feminist mystery novel originally published in Polish.

(L-R) Franklin Latt, Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo (Instagram: Lauren Alexander)

In another, he and Game of Thrones composer Brandon Campbell can be seen enjoying some fresh coconuts, and in a third Pedro Pascal, Franklin Latt and Omar Apollo are seen posing side by side, with Latt in a santa hat.

Pascal’s a big fan of a beach trip. In May he told People that his “perfect summer day” is one spent on the beach “with friends and with good music.” Apparently the same goes for winter, too.

Pedro Pascal on the beach gotta be one of my favorite genders. pic.twitter.com/VzwDz6LGo7 — Marcus Acacius's wife. (@_dilfsonly_) December 25, 2024

The set of photos – particularly the one of Pascal reading shirtless – went very viral on Gay Twitter, as we still insist on calling it, with one fan joking: “These beach photos of Pedro Pascal that are everywhere are affecting my emotional and physical wellbeing.”

these beach photos of Pedro Pascal that are everywhere are affecting my emotional and physical wellbeing — 🍂kieran🍂 (@wa11fl0wer) December 27, 2024

2024 has been a big year for Pascal professionally, topped off by the fact that gay hookup app Grindr recently named him ‘Hottest Man of the Year’

You may like to watch

In fifth place for ‘Hottest Man of the Year’ was The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, who is just below Travis Kelce in fourth and Bad Bunny in third, with Jonathan Bailey coming second.

That means that, list-wise, we can truthfully write these words: Pedro Pascal topped Jonathan Bailey in 2024.

