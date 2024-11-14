Gladiator II star Pedro Pascal has pulled focus at the worldwide premiere of the Ridley Scott blockbuster by helping trans sister Lux Pascal arrange her stunning dress.

Starring Paul Mescal, Josephin Quinn, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen, Gladiator II picks up on the story of director Ridley Scott’s 2000 film – and sees the All of Us Strangers and The Last of Us stars get really sweaty, a bit bloody and very sexy.

The film received its Global Premiere on 13 Nov, at Leicester Square in London, with all its stars in attendance; but the show was stolen, not by Pascal’s open collar shirt, nor by a pair of tiny shorts worn by Mescal.

The internet has all but collapsed at several pictures and videos of Pascal attending the red carpet with his sister Lux, who is trans; at one point, Pedro stooped to correct his sibling’s black, slit cut-out dress, earning him the brand of “peak gentleman”.

NEW: Video of Pedro helping fix Lux’s dress for her red carpet photos at tonight’s Gladiator II premiere in London (via harpersbazaares on IG) pic.twitter.com/k91Gy3zuEI — Pedro Pascal Nation (@PedroPNation) November 13, 2024

“The way Pedro Pascal is ready to hit the floor just to fix his sister’s dress at his own premiere… peak gentleman energy,” wrote a fan

You may like to watch

“I adore Pedro and his love for his sister,” another wrote, and a third added: “The love and care he has for her gets me so choked up.”

Lux, who was also Pedro’s date to the 2024 Emmy Awards, came out to the world at large in February 2021, after being lovingly introduced by her older brother with a heartfelt message of support.

She shortly after praised Pedro for “serving as a guide” as she came to terms with her identity as a trans woman.

Pedro Pascal (L) and Lux Pascal (R). (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images)

The Last of Us actor is a fierce trans ally to Lux, who is also an actress, recently bagging a role in thriller Summer War.

Gladiator II reportedly cut a gay kiss from its final cut between Washington and a male character, with the former actor saying: “I actually kissed a man in the film but they took [it] out. I think they got chicken,” (via Gayety.”

“I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet. I killed them about five minutes later, but… it’s Gladiator. The kiss of death.”

But, the film has enough homoerotic subtext to keep fans happy, with Pedro and Paul having several sweaty wrestling matches – and a kiss that was cut, too.

Gladiator II is due to be released on 22 November.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.