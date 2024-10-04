Chappell Roan said that Kesha comforted her and Reneé Rapp after her historic Lollapalooza set, which saw Roan reportedly breaking the attendance record at the festival.

Rising superstar Roan was awarded at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, gained international recognition, and reached the Number One spot on the UK Albums Chart with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess almost one year after its release.

And her popularity was first seen in the masses at Lollapalooza Chicago in August. The “Hot to Go!” hitmaker was slated to appear on a smaller stage at the festival, but Rolling Stone reported that festival organisers swapped her stage appearance with Kesha’s.

A spokesperson for the festival later confirmed to USA Today that the crowds garnered in support of the singer “was the biggest daytime set we’ve ever seen”. “Tummy Hurts” singer Rapp also performed at the festival, having brought Chance The Rapper on stage to perform “No Problem” with her.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Roan said that the “Praying” singer saw “the stress in her eyes” and offered support to her and Rapp. “Kesha was so lovely to me after my Lollapalooza set,” Roan said.

“Because with that huge of a crowd, maybe only five other people there understood what that’s like. Kesha came to talk to me after, and it felt like a big sister was helping me through it. Me and Reneé were crying because we felt like we were seen in a way we never had been before,” she told the outlet.

Kesha previously connected with Rapp in November 2023, when the “JOYRIDE” singer invited the Mean Girls star to perform at her show in Brooklyn. In April, They reconnected at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, when Kesha and Rapp performed “TiK ToK” with an iconic lyric change.