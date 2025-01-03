How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 in the US and in the UK

Happy Ru Year, everyone! A new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is sashaying onto our screens today (3 Jan), and it’s set to be one of the most explosive yet, if cast interviews are anything to go by. Here’s how to watch it.

14 new queens are set to stomp the runway in the 17th(!) season of RuPaul’s Drag Race – and the official trailers for the show has given fans a sneak peek at the new cast and the guest judges.

Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star and Suzie Toot will all battle for the crown.

The guest judges for the season have been revealed as well, and baby, she’s got budget.

Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Quinta Brunson, Doechii and Adam Lambert are all set to make an appearance as well as season 16 fan favourite judge Law Roach and Hunger Games icon Hunter Schafer.

Jewels Sparkles recently opened up about cast tensions during season 17 filming, spilling so much tea that local low-lying areas faced a flood warning, saying that the cast “kind of hated each other.”

Also, Seattle-based drag queen Arietty has reportedly been labelled this season’s villain by fellow cast-mates. But why is that? You’ll just have to tune in to find out. Here’s how to watch the new season of Drag Race.

How to watch new season of Drag Race in the US and what time does it air?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 will air every Friday on MTV in the US with episodes starting at 8pm ET/PT on Friday (January 3). If you don’t have cable, you can access MTV using live TV streaming services like Sling TV, Fubo or Philo (which has a 7-day free trial).

How to watch new season of Drag Race in the UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 will be available in the UK on Wow Presents Plus with episodes starting on Saturday, January 4 and dropping weekly.

The streaming service costs just £4.33 per month or £43.38 per year and is essentially a one-stop shop for all things Drag Race, so if you’re a fan (and who isn’t?) it’s well worth the investment.

